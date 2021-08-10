Cancel
NortonLifeLock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of NortonLifeLock Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - NLOK

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) - Get Report and Avast is fair to NortonLifeLock shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available.

Halper Sadeh encourages NortonLifeLock shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether NortonLifeLock and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for NortonLifeLock shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for NortonLifeLock shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of NortonLifeLock shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810006046/en/

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

