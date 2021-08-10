Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on August 10, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Mirum's Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 95,200 shares of common stock to eight new employees under Mirum's 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum's Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees' employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $14.05 per share, Mirum's closing trading price on August 10, 2021, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees' continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum's 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Mirum

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. The NDA has been accepted for priority review by the FDA with a PDUFA action date of September 29, 2021. Additionally, Mirum's marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency. Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis, intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and primary biliary cholangitis. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.

To augment its pipeline in cholestatic liver disease, Mirum has acquired the exclusive option to develop and commercialize two gene therapy programs, VTX-803 and VTX-802 for PFIC3 and PFIC2, respectively, from Vivet Therapeutics, following preclinical evaluation and IND-enabling studies.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810006042/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Linkedin#Mirum Pharmaceuticals#Mirm#Board Of Directors#Nasdaq Listing Rule#Nda#Cholestatic#Algs#Fda#Pdufa#Volixibat#Asbt#Mirumpharma Com#Vivet Therapeutics#Linkedin#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says It Would Take This Long to Make a Delta Variant Vaccine

The Delta variant has raised new concerns for people in the U.S.—even those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccine companies are scrambling to find a solution, and many Americans are eager for another dose. But with the Delta variant dominating the country, there's some debate over whether it would be best to get a third dose of an existing vaccine or wait for something designed specifically to protect against this highly infectious iteration of the virus. Now, Pfizer has revealed how long it would take to get a Delta variant vaccine booster.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nadav Kidron Sells 220,000 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Paya Holdings Inc. Announces Commencement Of Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation Relating To Warrants

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) ("Paya" or the "Company") today announced that it has commenced an exchange offer (the "Offer") and consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") relating to its outstanding public warrants and private placement warrants (collectively, the "warrants") to purchase shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), of the Company. The purpose of the Offer and Consent Solicitation is to simplify the Company's capital structure and reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants, thereby providing the Company with more flexibility for financing its operations in the future.
Marketsdallassun.com

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $18.0 Million Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ('Dermata' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW), a clinical-stage medical dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,571,428 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,571,428 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $7.00 per share at a combined offering price of $7.00, for gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, Dermata has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 385,714 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 385,714 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock and warrants are being offered by the Company.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $212,000 in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.31% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Medical & Biotechswfinstitute.org

Amgen to Acquire TeneoBio

Disclosed on July 27, 2021, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) agreed to acquire TeneoBio, Inc. a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics called Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies. Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will acquire all outstanding shares of Teneobio at closing in exchange for a US$ 900 million upfront cash payment, as well as future contingent milestone payments to Teneobio equity holders potentially worth up to an additional US$ 1.6 billion in cash. The acquisition will also add TNB-585, a Phase 1 bispecific T cell-engager for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and several preclinical oncology pipeline assets with the potential for near-term IND filings. TNB-585 complements Amgen’s existing prostate cancer portfolio, which includes acapatamab (formerly AMG 160) and AMG 509, both in Phase 1. Each of these three investigational therapies uses a different approach to treat a highly prevalent disease for which new treatment options are very much needed.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 188.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Critical Analysis: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) vs. AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk. Profitability. This table compares AnaptysBio and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.92.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 15,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 269,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52. A...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.25.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,276 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy