Economy

GrowGeneration To Participate In Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference On August 12, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) - Get Report, ("GrowGen" or the "Company"), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 58 locations across 12 states, today announced that the company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Darren Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Lasher, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat starting at 2:30 pm ET. Company management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day. For information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting contact your Canaccord representative.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 58 stores, which include 21 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Nevada, 2 locations in Washington, 4 locations in Oregon, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island,1 location in Florida, and 1 location in Massachusetts. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B ERP platform, agron.io. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

Contacts:

Michael Salaman michael@growgeneration.com

John EvansInvestor Relations415-309-0230 john.evans@growgeneration.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growgeneration-to-participate-in-canaccord-genuitys-41st-annual-growth-conference-on-august-12-2021-301352775.html

SOURCE GrowGeneration

