Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

2 South Florida-made horror movies to be featured at 2021 Popcorn Frights Film Festival

By Shireen Sandoval, Matthew Auerbach
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably didn’t think it was possible, but life is about to get a lot scarier. The Popcorn Frights Film Festival starts Thursday. Deco’s got the lowdown on a week full of horror that’s bound to make you scream for more. Scary days are here again, thanks to the Popcorn...

wsvn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deco
Person
Rebecca Hall
Person
Sarah Goldberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Horror Movies#Unity#Soflo#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Lamb’ Trailer Reveals Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby, All A24 Horror

Things get wild in the trailer for A24’s “Lamb,” premiering in theaters on Oct. 8. Starring Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Ingvar Sigurðsson, the film follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery in their sheep barn. After defying the will of nature in an attempt to heal their pain, they soon face dark and malevolent consequences.
Flint, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

Lead actor, writer dish on horror movie being filmed in Flint

Neither one of them are from Flint, or even Michigan, but they say they love the city and its people so they decided to shoot a horror movie there. We caught up with actor Corin Nemec (”Supernatural,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) and director/writer Bron Theron, who gave us the dish on the film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Conjuring Movies: Every Horror Film In the Franchise, Ranked

When it comes to scary movies, there’s been one horror universe that has been taking over the genre for nearly a decade now, and that is The Conjuring universe, tales of spooky ghost stories, haunting demons, and terrifying true experiences. From the moment The Conjuring was released in theaters, it opened a path for sequel after sequel, spinoff after spinoff, and has created a whole entire universe full of horror tales.
MoviesTwinfinite

Only Diehard Fans Can Name These Iconic Horror Movies

Even though the scariest thing of all is growing up and having to deal with life’s numerous challenges, the next best thing is watching a good ol’ horror flick from the comfort and safety of your own living room. Yes, watching scary movies rules, and if you’re not a fan of those things that go bump in the night, then you’d best skedaddle — you’re in the wrong place!
Providence, RIjohnstonsunrise.net

25th Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival to feature live screenings, streaming options

The 25th annual Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF), running Aug. 9-15, is a major destination on the Festival circuit and recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a Qualifying Festival in all short film categories. It is the only festival in New England with this accolade. The festival welcomes stellar filmmaking talents from all over the world to beautiful Providence, one of America’s oldest and most beloved cities.
MoviesPosted by
Alt 101.7

Sidewalk Film Festival announces Feature Film Lineup

Sidewalk Film Festival have announced their opening and closing night selections, special presentations, features, and tons more!. The 23rd Sidewalk Film Festival will take place August 23-29 in Birmingham with an opening night screening of Jeff Daniels’ Television Event, and closing night screening of Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe’s The Beta Test.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns to the movie theater with mini fest

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) is coming back to the movie theater after 18 months. The AJFF is set to host a mini festival called AJFF North on Aug. 28-29, according to a press release. The festival will combine virtual and indoor movie theater screenings, marking the first time the festival has been back […] The post Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns to the movie theater with mini fest appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Watching Bo Burnham: Inside in a movie theater is like having a Rock Horror Picture Show experience

"People quietly sang along to their favorite songs and laughed with their friends, even putting their hands up when Burnham commanded it in 'All Eyes on Me,'" Katie Mears says of attending a screening of Burnham's pandemic Netflix special. "And it’s not just that the audience shifted attention to the happier moments — it also lightened the load of the darker ones. It’s almost as if there was strength in numbers, and the crowd allowed for a diffusion of the show’s tension. Throughout Inside, Burnham attempts to gauge the audience’s response, which is a tool comedians relied on pre-pandemic. The entire song 'Don’t Wanna Know' shows Burnham trying to take the audience’s temperature with lines like 'Are you finding it boring?' and 'Do I have your attention?' But unlike live stand-up, Burnham couldn’t adjust and refine his act based on audience reaction; it’s one-way communication. For better or worse, Inside doesn’t do away with the rough edges another stand-up act might have smoothed out prior to a special taping. In the theater, the sudden jump cuts and the stark tonal contrasts that I found jarring at home were now the biggest laughs of the night. Seeing Inside in a theater also has a formalizing effect on the special. In the theater, Burnham is no longer in our space, which allows the line between performer and audience to be more clear. The theater showcases the artifice of the special and reminds the audience how manufactured it all is, which is especially needed with an artist who invites parasocial concern as strongly as Burnham. It also blows up the behind-the-scenes elements that are woven throughout the show, like the changing aspect ratios, Fight Club–style subliminal pop-ups, background whiteboards in 'Comedy,' and Burnham inviting the audience to pause between songs and watch him go through takes or reset a shot. It’s a reminder that it’s a comedy special made by someone who worked on it through various iterations and multiple takes, with immense technical skill and a deft editing touch. At home, these moments felt as if I were in captivity alongside Burnham, but in a theater setting, they are opportunities to consider the process and remember the performative aspect of Burnham’s work."
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Pocatello native works on horror film '6:45'

A “Groundhog’s Day” inspired horror film debuting at Regal Cinemas on Aug. 6 has local ties. Pocatello native and former Miss Idaho Teen USA 2004 Angel Soltero worked on the film “6:45,” serving as the sole hair and makeup artist for the entire cast. “‘6:45’ was a unique project to...
Miami, FLsflcn.com

Sport and Entertainment Content Main Feature for inaugural RealVibez Film Festival

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Caribbean content remains one of the most sought after globally yet remains largely untapped. That is the basis by which RealVibez, the entertainment subsidiary of Blue Mahoe Capital, will launch its inaugural online Film Festival. The three-day event will be held, August 25 – 27 and will feature a hybrid format with the face-to-face part being held at the Purplepalms Creative Studio in Wynwood, Miami.
Festivalkclu.org

South Coast Based Playwright's Festival Features Eight New Productions

An internationally known playwright’s conference based in Ventura County is launching its 2021 festival this week. The more than two decade old Ojai Playwrights Conference has provided a place for people to develop their projects. Projects are showcased during an annual summer festival, which this year is from August 5 -15.
MoviesScranton Times

Stephen Karam's 'Humans' movie to premiere at Toronto film festival

The film adaptation of Stephen Karam's Tony award-winning play "The Humans" will have its world premiere the Toronto International Film Festival, the festival announced this week. Set for Sept. 9 to 18, the festival will screen "The Humans" as part of its Special Presentations program. An exact date for the...
MoviesComicBook

Sharksploitation Documentary to Chronicle Impact of Sharks in Horror Films

Back in 1975, Steven Spielberg's Jaws helped birth the idea of a blockbuster, proving just how captivated movie fans were by horror movies focusing on sharks, with the all-new documentary Sharksploitation set to explore the nature of shark cinema and the countless films that attempted to replicate the success of the adaptation of the Peter Benchley novel. Shortly after Jaws debuted, audiences were treated to films like Piranha and Orca, which focused on the horrors of animals that lurked under the surface of the water, while recent efforts like the Sharknado series dominate social media whenever they debut, if only for audiences to revel in their absurdity.
MoviesAdWeek

Netflix Stunt Brings Horror Movie to Life on the Streets of Milan

“Everyone is entitled to one good scare” claims Sherrif Brackett from John Carpenter’s seminal horror movie Halloween. But judging from the reactions of the victims of Netflix’s stunt to scare the public to promote its new Italian film A Classic Horror Story, maybe not everyone agrees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy