Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Limelight Networks To Host Strategy Session On August 24 In New York City

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) - Get Report, a leading provider of edge access and content delivery services, will host a detailed strategy session for analysts and investors on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City beginning at 1pm EDT.

"We have made tremendous progress in recent months to improve performance, restore client confidence, win back clients and simplify operations," said Bob Lyons, President and CEO at Limelight. "In parallel, we have refined our strategy and look forward to sharing details on how we will transition Limelight into a profitable, leading edge Application Orchestration and Content Delivery provider starting with the immediate launch of our best-in-class Application Orchestration solution enabled by the acquisition of Layer0."

The event will feature presentations by a few of Limelight's senior leadership team. Program highlights include sessions led by the following executives:

Bob Lyons - President, CEO: "Positioning Limelight for growth and profitability" Ajay Kapur - CEO, Layer0 and incoming CTO: "Unpacking the strategy"Eric Armstrong - SVP, Growth: "High velocity sales"

In addition to our presenters, Dan Boncel -- SVP, CFO -- and Sameet Sinha, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will join for the Q&A session.

Details include:

Event: Limelight Networks Strategy Session

Address: Nasdaq MarketSite, 10th Floor, 151 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM EDT

Members of the analyst and investor communities who would like to attend should register at https://forms.gle/i2qsWmVhEZMRS3266 . Additionally, a live webcast of the event will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ugxb2ww under the Investor Relations section of Limelight's website ( http://investors.limelight.com ). A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to the website prior to the start of the event. The webcast replay will be available at this site following the live broadcast and for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Limelight:

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) - Get Report is an industry-leader in edge access and content delivery services that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games or file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limelight-networks-to-host-strategy-session-on-august-24-in-new-york-city-301352772.html

SOURCE Limelight Networks

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Linkedin#Downloads#Limelight Networks#Llnw#Cto#Svp#Cfo#Q A#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
New York City, NYNY1

Investopedia: The New York City Recovery Index, August 9

New York City’s economic recovery index continued to lose ground as of July 31, falling from a score of 76 to 75, as COVID-19 hospitalizations and unemployment claims rose. Though it remains one of the best scores since the onset of the pandemic, the resurgence of infections linked to COVID-19 variants threatens to delay the city’s progress toward a full recovery. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, New York City is now considered a "high" or "substantial" COVID transmission area.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Xylem To Host 2021 Investor Day On September 30

Xylem, Inc. (XYL) - Get Report, a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world's most challenging water issues, today announced it will host its 2021 Investor Day on September 30 beginning at 8:30 am, U.S. Eastern time. Patrick Decker, Xylem's president and CEO, Sandy Rowland, Senior Vice...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Offering Of Senior Notes

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) - Get Report (the "Company"), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. (the "Issuer"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has commenced a private offering of $825.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029.
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Bird To Launch In New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced it will launch its service in New York City as part of the NYC DOT's pilot e-scooter program on Tuesday, August 17th. Through this program, which featured a competitive and rigorous vetting process,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Townsquare To Participate In The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) - Get Report ("Townsquare," or "our") announced today that Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Stuart Rosenstein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 and Thursday, August 19, 2021. Management's presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 19, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of Townsquare's website at http://www.townsquaremedia.com and on Sidoti's presentation portal at https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585a0ba031d.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MISTRAS Group To Present At The Sidoti August Microcap Conference August 18, 2021 At 8:30 AM EDT

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) - a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure - announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on August 18, 2021, from 8:30 am - 9:00 am EDT at the Sidoti August Microcap Conference, which is being held virtually. Management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
New York City, NYthegentlemansjournal.com

Scenes of New York City

I love New York. I’ve always loved New York. In fact, I’ve been obsessed with America for years. The Gold Rush. Cowboys. Skyscrapers. I’d been intrigued by the place ever since Listening to ‘Manhattan’ by Ella Fitzgerald in the car with my mum when I was about nine. I’d never been there of course, and I didn’t go until I was 20. By then, I felt I had a deep connection with the city built up from years of obsessing over it.
New York City, NYInvestopedia

Investing In New York City REITs

New York City’s real estate market includes some of the most high-profile properties in the world. It is also one of the most expensive in which to invest (and why so many residents are renters). If you can’t afford to invest directly in New York City’s real estate market there are several publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) that can give you exposure.
bloomberglaw.com

New York Gig Workers Turn to Grassroots Employment Strategies

New York gig workers, caught between labor laws that don’t apply to them and a perceived lack of help from politicians, courts, and major players including. , have seized the grassroots organizing initiative to raise their pay and improve working conditions. The drivers, who lack the protections afforded full-time employees...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Limelight Networks Shares Are Soaring Today

Limelight missed all of Wall Street’s estimates but held firm on full-year guidance goals, which implies a stronger second half. The company aims to please its customers by improving the quality and performance of its network services. What happened. Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) rose as much as 10.9% on...
New York City, NYPosted by
Zafar Siddiqui

3 Top Must-Do Activities in New York City During August- September 2021.

This is just some travel friends enjoying a relaxing sunset together from San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua.Eric Nopanen/ Unsplash. New Yorkers are really prosperous that their city is filled with abundant recreations to cool them off during hot days of the year. Since one-third of August has passed already, I don't want you to miss the opportunity of relishing these canicular days a better way. There are plenty of new rooftops, park movie nights, and outdoor concerts, which, I'm pretty sure, will keep you busy and fresh.
JobsFast Company

Creating an intentional networking strategy in the new normal

As the world opens up, the time is ripe to make new connections, meet clients, and create new partnerships. As quarantining and lockdowns were ramping up, tech giants and video-communication platforms evolved to meet the rising technological needs of social distancing. At the same time, entrepreneurs had an opportunity to creatively address the sudden increased demand for virtual connection. This resulted in more virtual networking opportunities than ever before.
New York City, NYBoston Magazine

Travel Guide: New York City in the Summer

Luxury hotels, jaw-dropping architecture, and a glorious neighborhood renaissance—even die-hard Sox fans will want to take a bite out of the Big Apple this summer. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best of New England and beyond. Many visitors to New York suffer...
BusinessHousing Wire

A leaner, meaner Douglas Elliman?

In May of last year, New York City residential brokerage Douglas Elliman revealed its business was at a crossroads. “Douglas Elliman began to experience a severe decline in closed sales volume in mid-March 2020 and this continued in April and May,” read a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by Elliman’s parent company, Vector Group (Vector Group’s largest brand is cigarette manufacturer Liggett Group). “Beginning in April 2020, we made significant operating adjustments at Douglas Elliman, including a reduction of staff by approximately 25% and a reduction of all other salaries by approximately 15%. In addition, we are consolidating some office locations and are in discussions with our landlords regarding rent reductions, deferrals and holidays.”
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tecnoglass To Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell On August 20, 2021

Barranquilla, Colombia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass , Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS ) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, José Manuel Daes and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Daes, will be joined by members of the Company's board of directors and senior management to ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. Bogota, Colombia time) on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Yonkers, NYPosted by
munaluchi

Elegant Garden Engagement Session in Yonkers, New York

Elegant garden engagement session in Yonkers, New York has stylish outfit changes and luscious landscapes. Aisatou and Mohamed’s romance began over social media. After sliding into Aisatou’s DM’s and finally meeting in person, their connection was undeniable!. The beautiful couple showcase their love and excitement for their future nuptials in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy