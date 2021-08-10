Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced today that it has withdrawn its proposed public offering. With our strong balance sheet, and increasing revenues from ORLADEYO ® (berotralstat), we believe that current market conditions are not conducive to an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of our current stockholders. We are well capitalized, with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $222.8 million as of June 30, 2021. Based on our expectations for revenue, operating expenses, and our option to access an additional $75 million from our existing credit facility, we believe our current cash runway takes us into 2023.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO ® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan and the United Kingdom for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB ® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, performance or achievements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with BioCryst's financial results, which may not be consistent with expectations, and other risks and uncertainties inherent in BioCryst's business. Please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the SEC, specifically BioCryst's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all of which identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst's forward-looking statements.

BCRXW

Investors: John Bluth+1 919 859 7910 jbluth@biocryst.com

Media: Catherine Collier Kyroulis+1 917 886 5586 ckyroulis@biocryst.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biocryst Pharmaceuticals#Orladeyo#The European Union#Hae#Bcx9930#Bcx9250#Yellow Fever#Rapivab#Sec#Bcrxw Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Related
MarketsNew Haven Register

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings. authlD.ai (Ipsidy) - Long Beach, N.Y., 2.1 million shares, priced at $9.63, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AUID. Business: Provides a biometric identity verification platform.
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Unigel seeks initial public offering of shares in Brazil

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Styrenics, acrylic and ammonia producer Unigel is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares in Brazil, according to information obtained on Friday from that nation's Securities Commission (CVM). The CVM is now reviewing Unigel's initial registration. Unigel makes acrylonitrile (ACN), methyl methacrylate (MMA), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), styrene...
Tonkawa, OKponcapost.com

NOC offers COVID-19 Vaccinations to the public

Northern Oklahoma College is offering COVID-19 vaccinations Aug. 18-19 at the Student Union from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The vaccinations are offered to the NOC and Tonkawa communities. Clients may choose either the Moderna, Pfizer, or Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine. The vaccinations are courtesy of the Kay County Health Department.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BioVie Inc. Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., (BIVI) ("BioVie" or the "Company") a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, liver disease and certain cancers, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $8.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $20,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45 day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the offering price, less the underwriting discount.
Pharmaceuticalscrunchbase.com

Cannabis Public Offerings Are Lighting Up

A mere decade ago, selling marijuana in America was largely the domain of small-scale dealers operating in constant fear of law enforcement. How times have changed. These days, upstart cannabis cultivators, distributors and retailers can select from a cornucopia of angel, venture and private equity investors. Stock exchanges are eagerly adding their listings. And, if a traditional IPO seems too hard, an overflowing pipeline of blank-check acquirers offer a faster, easier path to market.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's Unusual Options Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $15.66 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksBenzinga

BioCryst Stock Jumps After Pulling Out $200M Equity Raise

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX) has withdrawn its proposed public offering of $200 million of its stock and pre-funded warrants. The Company says that it is well-capitalized, with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments of $222.8 million as of June 30, 2021. Based on expectations for revenue, operating expenses,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Eliem Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12.50 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Eliem. Eliem has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 960,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses payable by Eliem, are expected to be $80.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) Commences Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced today that it is offering to sell $200 million of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock, to offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. As part of this offering, BioCryst intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock in an amount equal to up to 15% of the securities offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.
BusinessSKIFT

Oyo Takes Step Toward Initial Public Offering

It’s clear that Oyo will try to go public in some fashion. But will investors buy the story — and the shares?. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. Despite the ravages of the pandemic, it’s long been a question...
IndustryAviation Week

Virgin Atlantic Reportedly Lining Up Initial Public Offering

LONDON—Virgin Atlantic was tight-lipped Aug. 9 on suggestions that the airline plans to list on the London Stock Exchange. “We’re not commenting on the reports,” said a spokesman for the UK-based long-haul specialist, after multiple media outlets carried the story over the weekend. According to UK... Subscription Required. Virgin Atlantic...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Rose 8% on Thursday

Despite competition for hereditary angioedema patients from Takeda, sales of BioCryst's first drug are growing by leaps and bounds. Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) rose after the company's second-quarter earnings call. A stronger than expected performance from the company's shiny new sales force drove the biotech stock 8.7% higher as of 3:58 p.m EDT on Thursday.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Dole Plc Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

Dole plc (DOLE) , a newly created company formed from the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $16.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The ordinary shares are being offered by Dole plc for total gross proceeds of $400 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DOLE".
Financial Reportsnaturalgasworld.com

Tellurian reveals pricing of public offering

The company put 35mn shares of common stocks up for grabs in its public offering. US natural gas company Tellurian said August 4 that it priced its public offering at more than $100mn, one day after reporting a net loss for the second quarter. Tellurian announced on August 3 its...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Closes Public Offering Of Common Shares

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $49 billion in assets, 1 today announced that the Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD) has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 29,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest ("Common Shares") at an offering price of $20 per Common Share.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Announces Pricing Of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: HWELU) ("Healthwell" or the "Company") announced the pricing today of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 25,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "HWELU" beginning tomorrow. Each unit issued in the IPO consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant to acquire one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbols "HWEL" and "HWELW," respectively.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Uplist To The Nasdaq Capital Market And Launch Of Public Offering

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCBD) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box ®, today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) has approved the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq. The Company's common stock will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "PMCB." PharmaCyte also announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of common stock) and warrants to purchase shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering.
Culver City, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Jam City Still Eying Public Offering After Canceling SPAC

Culver City-based mobile gaming company Jam City Inc., which canceled plans for a SPAC merger last week, will continue to pursue a public offering. Citing market volatility, the company on July 26 abandoned plans for a merger with DPCM Capital Inc., a Miami-based blank check company, in a deal that valued it at $1.2 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy