Valve Manufacturer Launches Line Of Specialty O-ring Seals

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Valve Systems has been manufacturing and repairing industrial valves for nearly four decades. So, they have learned a thing or two about the unique demands placed on the O-rings used in those valves. Now, the engineers at Total Valve have put that hard-won expertise to work developing a line of O-rings and materials designed especially for valve applications.

"O-rings and other valve seals must withstand extremely harsh environments," said Jud Smalley, engineering manager at Total Valve, "so the seals need to be made of tough materials that can perform in extreme temperatures while resisting a broad range of chemicals."

Seals made from thermoset fluorinated elastomers like Kalrez®* (FFKM) and Aflas®* (FEPM) are exceptionally well suited for severe-service valve applications. But there are two big problems. First, these materials are extremely expensive, and second, there is a worldwide supply shortage.

Total Valve Systems is addressing cost concerns and supply shortages with their line of O-rings made from their own ValvChem™ range of premium fluoroelastomer valve sealing compounds. These compounds meet or exceed the specs of market-leading fluoroelastomers while offering both competitive pricing and immediate availability.

ValvChem™ O-rings are manufactured to exacting standards in the heart of the United States. Two material types--FFKM and FEPM--are available in six specialized formulations.

ValvChem™ Features

  • ValvChem™ seals are designed by a valve manufacturer specifically for valve applications
  • Available in both FFKM and FEPM in six specialized formulations
  • Materials meet or exceed the specs of market-leading materials
  • O-rings are manufactured in the USA
  • ValvChem™ seals are competitively priced and available for quick delivery

*Kalrez® is a registered trademark of DuPont Polymers Inc. **Aflas® is a registered trademark of ASG Inc.

Relevant Links

Web: http://www.totalvalve.com Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/total-valve-systems Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TotalValve/

About Total Valve Systems

Total Valve Systems is an engineering company that manufactures sells, services and tests valves of all types for customers around the globe. The company is an authorized distributor of Curtiss-Wright Farris and Dyna-Flo valves and is a member of The Curtiss-Wright FAST Center Network, which provides aftermarket support facilities. The Total Valve engineered products division is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Valve-specific certifications include NB, V, UV, VR, and UD.

For additional information , please contact: Rhonda LewisOffice: (918) 258-7035Email: RLewis@totalvalve.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valve-manufacturer-launches-line-of-specialty-o-ring-seals-301352780.html

SOURCE Total Valve Systems

Comments / 0

