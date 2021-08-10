Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are the New Morticia and Gomez Addams

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Typically the words creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky — not to mention altogether ooky — are not meant as compliments. But in this case, I guess they would be?. That‘s because the new creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, and altogether ooky heads of the Addams family have been cast. Netflix announced today that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will star as Morticia and Gomez Addams in the new series Wednesday, the latest TV adaptation of the venerable Addams Family comic strip and franchise. (Wednesday has already been cast; she’ll be played by Jenna Ortega. No word yet on who’s playing Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Cousin Itt, or whose hand will be appearing as Thing.)

mix1043fm.com

Comments / 0

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
John Astin
Person
Anjelica Huston
Person
Raul Julia
Person
Carolyn Jones
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wednesday Addams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Luis Guzman Is Gomez Addams in The Addams Family Netflix Series Wednesday

Tim Burton might have found his Gomez Addams in character actor Luis Guzmán. Collider reports that the SAG Award winner is in final talks to play the Addams family patriarch in Wednesday, the live-action Addams Family reboot series in the works at Netflix with Burton at the helm. It had previously been reported that the series stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role as Wednesday Addams, but no other casting information had yet been reported.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes On Major Role on Netflix and Tim Burton’s The Addams Family Reboot

The Addams Family Reboot spoilers and updates tease that Catherine Zeta-Jones takes on the role of Morticia Addams in the new live-action series titled Wednesday. Zeta-Jones, who’s known for her roles in Chicago and The Mask of Zorro, will be the third actress to take on the role following Anjelica Huston in the iconic 1991 film The Addams Family and Charlize Theron in the 2019 animated remake.
TV & Videosfilmneweurope.com

Tim Burton’s Series Wednesday Addams Rumoured to Be Shot in Romania

BUCHAREST: The Netflix series Wednesday Addams directed by Tim Burton and starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Jenna Ortega, is rumoured to start shooting in Romania in October 2021. An official announcement hasn’t been issued yet, but Romanian press reported back in May 2021 that Tim Burton prospected various locations...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy