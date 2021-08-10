Cancel
Halo Infinite Will Include A Battle Royale Mode With Ties To Campaign Narrative Claims Insider

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite is one of the most anticipated video game title exclusives coming from Xbox this year. For years fans have been waiting on this game, but the news had been a bit scarce. Recently, Halo Infinite just had a successful flight. However, the flight didn’t open up the entire multiplayer game modes. As a result one game mode that we might see revealed soon is battle royale.

