La Salle men’s soccer announced the hiring of the program’s eighth head coach on Monday with Taylor Thames being named as the successor to Rob Irvine. “We are pleased to have Taylor, his wife, Christine, and their three children join our La Salle family,” La Salle’s athletic director Brian Baptiste stated in a news release. “Taylor impressed us with the amount of success he has had as a student-athlete and coach, as well as his thoughtful and engaging coaching philosophy. We look forward to our men’s soccer student-athletes blossoming under his guidance.”