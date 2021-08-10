Cancel
Fulton County, GA

Mothers of Secoriea Turner and Jamarion Robinson meet with Fulton County D-A

By Maria Boynton
WAOK News Talk
 3 days ago
"Encouraged" is how the family of Secoriea Turner say they feel after meeting Tuesday with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. 8 year old Secoriea was shot and killed during protests in the summer of 2020 near the area where Rayshard Brooks had been shot and killed by police just days earlier. Secoriea was riding in a vehicle with her mother and a friend that had stopped at, what authorities called "an illegal road block", when she was shot.

