Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Broncos tabbed eight in GPAC preseason football, volleyball polls

By Hastings Tribune sports@hastingstribune.com
Anniston Star
 4 days ago

The Great Plains Athletic Conference released preseason polls for both upcoming football and volleyball seasons. In football, Hastings College was picked to finish eighth with 40 points in the voting. Morningside was selected first with 98 points, including eight first-place votes, and Northwestern — last year's NAIA runner-up — was picked to finish second with 93 points and three first-place votes.

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Football#Gpac#Hastings College#Naia#Morningside 98 Lrb#Doane 50#Hastings 40#Jamestown 27#Briar Cliff 19#Mount Marty 13 Volleyball#Northwestern 87#College Of Saint Mary#Dakota Wesleyan 60#Hastings 55#Briar Cliff 29#Doane 25
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Jimmies Picked First in GPAC Preseason Poll

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Jimmiepride.com) — The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team is the preseason favorite in the GPAC conference poll, which was released on Tuesday. The Jimmies captured six of the 12 first-place votes for a total of 115 points. Midland (Neb.) received the other six first-place votes and...
College Sportsumdbulldogs.com

UMD FOOTBALL RANKED FIRST IN NSIC NORTH PRESEASON COACHES POLL

As the University of Minnesota Duluth prepares for their first game since 2019, all eyes will be on the Bulldogs in the early going. UMD football has been ranked No. 1 in the NSIC North Preseason Coaches' Poll, the league office announced Tuesday morning. Additionally, senior quarterback John Larson has been named the North Division's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Hanover, NHValley News

Dartmouth roundup: Football picked for third in preseason poll

HANOVER — Dartmouth College left its last football season as Ivy League co-champion. The Big Green will have some obstacles in the way as it attempts a repeat. Dartmouth was predicted for a third-place finish by Ivy League media members in the Ancient Eight’s preseason poll, released on Monday. The Big Green’s 2019 title was a league-record 19th, and achieving No. 20 will have the usual suspects standing in the way.
College Sportswittenbergtigers.com

Wittenberg Football Projected Second In NCAC Preseason Poll

The Wittenberg University Football team returns to the gridiron for the first time since 2019 when the Tigers finished with a 7-3 record and 7-2 in North Coast Athletic Conference action. Wittenberg claimed a share of the title alongside Denison and Wabash for the second consecutive year, claiming their 17th NCAC crown, as the Tigers look to make it five top finishes in 2021. Wittenberg will return some familiar faces on sides of the ball, coming off a 2019 season scoring 27 points a game, while holding opponents to under 19. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers return 2019 All-NCAC standouts, Nasir Carter and Jordan Burkey. The two combined for 97 Wittenberg tackles, with Carter adding 7.5 sacks and Burkey supplying three interceptions. Senior quarterback Bobby Froehlich returns for the Tiger offense, tossing for over 1900-yards in 2019 with 14 touchdowns. Froehlich will look for Sam Kayser as an option on the outside. Kayser was second in all-purpose yards, collecting 431 through the air, with LaShon Bright joining him to pose a threat for opponents in the return game. The Tigers are led by Head Coach Joe Fincham, heading into his 26th season at the helm holding an overall record of 217-48 and 158-22 in the NCAC. Wittenberg opens the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4, hosting the Red Dragons of SUNY Cortland at 12:00 PM.
Minnesota StateKELOLAND TV

SMSU football picked sixth in NSIC South Division preseason poll

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (SMSU) – The Southwest Minnesota State University football team was tabbed for a sixth-place finish in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division and an 11th place finish overall in the upcoming 2021 season as the NSIC coaches’ preseason poll was released on Tuesday. SMSU finished the 2019...
College SportsYankton Daily Press

Football: MMU 11th in GPAC Poll

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The new Mount Marty University football program was picked last in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll, announced Monday. Morningside garnered eight first place votes and 98 points overall to earn the top spot. Northwestern, which played for the 2020 national championship this past April, was picked second with three first place votes and 93 points. Dordt (82), Midland (73) and Concordia (62) round out the first five.
SoccerLebanon Democrat

Phoenix tabbed fifth in MSC preseason coaches' poll

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland men’s soccer was picked to finish fifth this season in the Mid-South Conference preseason coaches’ poll, conference officials announced on Friday. Cumberland posted a 6-5-1 record last season and 5-4-1 in conference play. The Phoenix return 14 players that have seen significant playing time the...
Sioux County, IAsiouxcountyradio.com

Northwestern Picked 2nd; Dordt tabbed 3rd in GPAC Football

The Northwestern College football team finished as the 2020 NAIA Runner-up last spring, but Morningside has once again been named the pre-season favorite to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Morningside advanced to the semifinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series where they lost to Northwestern and the Mustangs were the 2018 and 2019 NAIA National Champions. The Mustangs totaled 98 points and eight first place votes in the coaches' balloting. Northwestern was picked second with 83 points and three first place votes. Dordt was picked third with 82 points and Midland was fourth with 73. Concordia rounded out the top five with 62 points. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Morningside expected to win GPAC in 2021 Preseason Coaches’ Poll

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) has announced the preseason football coaches’ poll for the 2021 season. According to the poll, Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship. The GPAC will add a football team this year with Mount Marty officially starting play.
NFLcollege-sports-journal.com

2021 FCS Season Preview: North Dakota State

Coach: Matt Entz (Third Season, 24-3 @ NDSU & overall) Stadium: Fargodome (18,700 capacity) 2021 Spring Record: 7-3 (5-2 MVFC) The NDSU 2021 spring season was the worst team from the Fargo school in the last decade. The Bison still went to the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs but fell at eventual national champion Sam Houston in that round after NDSU defeated Eastern Washington in the first round. Most FCS schools would love to have a quarterfinal playoff type team but when you have won eight national titles in the last decade, this is a down season and this was a team that played 15 true freshmen and 16 redshirt freshmen this spring. Those 31 freshmen accounted for nearly a quarter of the total offensive, defensive and special teams snaps and now are a season into their careers battle tested.
Volleyballsiouxcountyradio.com

Jimmies Picked for GPAC Volleyball Crown

The University of Jamestown has been named the favorite to win the GPAC volleyball championship this fall. The Jimmies tallied 115 points and garnered six of the twelve first place votes in the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Coaches’ Volleyball Poll. Jamestown was the GPAC Regular Season and Tournament Champion in 2020 with a record of 15-1 and a 30-2 overall record.
College Sportskynt1450.com

GPAC Coaches Poll

The Great Plains Athletic Conference has announced the preseason football coaches’ poll for the 2021 season. Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship. The GPAC will add a football team this year with Mount Marty officially starting play. Northwestern finished as the 2020 NAIA Runner-up. Morningside advanced to the semifinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series and was the 2019 and 2018 NAIA National Champions. The Mustangs totaled 98 points and eight (8) first place votes. Northwestern was picked second with 83 points and three (3) first place vote. Dordt was picked third with 82 points and Midland was fourth with 73. Concordia rounded out the top five with 62 points. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team. Games for the 2021 season kick off on Saturday, August 28 with a handful of teams playing non-conference games. Conference action starts on Saturday, September 4.
Sioux City, IAHastings Tribune

SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside football edges Northwestern in GPAC poll

SIOUX CITY — The Great Plains Athletic Conference has announced the preseason football coaches’ poll for the 2021 season. Morningside is the preseason pick to win the GPAC championship. The GPAC will add a football team this year with Mount Marty officially starting play. Northwestern finished as the 2020 NAIA...
Seward, NEcune.edu

Defending GPAC tourney champs pegged second in GPAC poll

SEWARD, Neb. – Based on expectations heading into the season, Concordia University Women’s Soccer is forecasted to compete near the top of the GPAC standings. In the 2021 conference preseason poll released on Wednesday (Aug. 11), the defending GPAC tournament champions checked in at No. 2 with 129 points and two first-place votes. A season ago, Head Coach Thomas Goines guided the Bulldogs into a tie for second in the regular season. They then went on a magical postseason run as part of an unusual two-part season.
Orange Beach, ALkiwaradio.com

2021 GPAC Preseason Women’s Soccer Poll

Sioux City, Iowa – Briar Cliff University totaled 136 points for first place in the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Poll. The Chargers garnered eight of thirteen first place votes. Briar Cliff was the GPAC regular season champion in 2020. Concordia University was picked second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy