Comedian Jim Belushi was only on “Saturday Night Live” for a short stretch between 1983 and 1985, but he sure made an impression. Belushi, whose brother John was one of the original cast members of “SNL,” reflected on his time on the sketch show in a recent interview with Vulture. As the first cast member to be fired, then rehired, Belushi said the experience, though difficult, was the best thing that could’ve happened to him.