Public Health

Some Entertainment Venues in the DC Area Will Require Vaccination or Testing Proof

By Ana Álvarez Bríñez
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome entertainment venues in the D.C. area will require visitors to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 case starting this weekend. The Anthem, 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre in D.C. and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland will start requiring proof starting Sunday. Black Cat in D.C. is starting the mandate on Friday, and Songbyrd Music House in D.C. will start asking for proof on Monday.

Maryland State
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

Roots N Blues festival to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19

Columbia's Roots N Blues festival joined a growing list of other events and venues to require attendees either provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test to gain entry when the fest is held Sept. 24-26 in Stephens Lake Park. In a release Thursday evening, festival organizers...
Public HealthWNCT

Major concert producers OK vaccine, testing requirements at their shows

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Even if you already bought a ticket to see your favorite artist perform live, you may be out of luck if you aren’t vaccinated or can’t prove you recently tested negative for COVID-19. Live Nation and IMGoing have announced they will allow performers to make those requirements for attendees if they so choose moving forward. The show hosts made the announcement as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise due to the delta variant, especially among the unvaccinated.
Theater & DanceNBC Washington

Kennedy Center, Ford's Theatre to Require COVID Vaccine or Test

The Kennedy Center and Ford's Theatre plan to require patrons and performers to show proof that they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently got a negative test before they attend indoor performances and events. Starting Sept. 1, the Kennedy Center says both venues will start asking to see a vaccination...
Public HealthStereogum

AEG Presents To Require Full COVID Vaccination At Concerts & Festivals Starting In October

As the delta variant threatens the live music industry’s planned return to normalcy, artists and promoters have been instituting various policies intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at concerts and festivals. Many have adopted something similar to Jason Isbell’s policy requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test from within the previous 48 to 72 hours. But the gargantuan promoter AEG Presents just took it a step further: Starting Oct. 1, the company’s events will require full vaccination for entry, with no exception for negative test results.
Public HealthKATU.com

San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination for indoor activities

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms. A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Mayor London Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that it will take effect Monday.
New York City, NYboweryboogie.com

Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge Require Proof of Vaccine for Entry

Live music is in full swing, but area clubs are taking extra precautions to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Esteemed venuesBowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge now require all patrons to be fully vaccinated before attending a concert. Gig goers will need to show proof of vaccination for the foreseeable future. Along with a photo ID, proof of vaccination can be in the form of a paper copy, Excelsior Pass, Key to NYC Pass, or a digital image of a vaccination card. The neighborhood music clubs are also encouraging masks to be worn indoors when not eating or drinking.

