Some Entertainment Venues in the DC Area Will Require Vaccination or Testing Proof
Some entertainment venues in the D.C. area will require visitors to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 case starting this weekend. The Anthem, 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre in D.C. and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland will start requiring proof starting Sunday. Black Cat in D.C. is starting the mandate on Friday, and Songbyrd Music House in D.C. will start asking for proof on Monday.www.nbcwashington.com
