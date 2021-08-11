Some Entertainment Venues in the DC Area Will Require Vaccination or Testing Proof

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Even if you already bought a ticket to see your favorite artist perform live, you may be out of luck if you aren’t vaccinated or can’t prove you recently tested negative for COVID-19. Live Nation and IMGoing have announced they will allow performers to make those requirements for attendees if they so choose moving forward. The show hosts made the announcement as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise due to the delta variant, especially among the unvaccinated.