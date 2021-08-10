Cancel
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together

By LISA MASCARO Associated Press
Scranton Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure plan for states coast to coast on Tuesday, as a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Copyright...

