Sam Farmer: Mexican American trailblazer Tom Flores finally gets to the Hall of Fame
CANTON, Ohio — It required more than two silver trophies for Tom Flores to get a gold jacket. It took a (pirate) shipload of patience too. Flores, the soft-spoken Raiders coach who was at the helm for two of the club’s three Super Bowl victories, was inducted Sunday into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a fitting capstone for a trailblazing career that began more than 60 years ago. He was a quarterback and one of 20 men to play all 10 years in the American Football League.morganton.com
