The next wave of college football realignment has arrived, as Oklahoma and Texas are set to leave the Big 12 Conference for the SEC in July 2025. And as two of the most prominent brands in the sport prepare to join the league that has produced six of the past 10 national champions on the gridiron, first-year Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks is eager for the addition of a pair of programs that he sees to be prime "cultural fit" for the conference.