Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This North Phoenix Airbnb In Arizona

By Katie Lawrence
Posted by 
Only In Arizona
Only In Arizona
 3 days ago

An idyllic weekend getaway in the mountains is closer than you thought possible. Listed for just over $100 per night, this Arizona Airbnb is perched high atop a mountain in North Phoenix, and the views are second-to-none.

Perched on a North Phoenix mountaintop, this charming bungalow will quickly become your new favorite place for a quick staycation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48noVx_0bNvIgL400
Airbnb.com
Just 20 minutes away from downtown Phoenix and the airport, it's conveniently located
and boasts some of the best views in the city.

Guests stay on the second floor of the home, while the permanent residents live on the ground level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsp6i_0bNvIgL400
Airbnb.com
You'll have plenty of legroom, however, as it's an extremely spacious residence, so don't worry about feeling cramped.

The living room is quaint and cozy, with several armchairs and sofas for relaxing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIqu8_0bNvIgL400
Airbnb.com
An array of houseplants will keep you company, and amenities such as a coffee maker and flat-screen Smart TV ensure you'll feel right at home. The kitchen is available for use, as well.

Each of the two bedrooms features a queen-size bed, so the rental sleeps up to four guests in total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu921_0bNvIgL400
Airbnb.com
Since it is a residential home, the furnishings add a sense of warmth that only a space that has been "lived in" can impart.

You'll also have access to a private bathroom (with the cutest beach-themed décor, might we add).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pst8o_0bNvIgL400
Airbnb.com
Basic essentials like towels and soap are provided, so no need to include those in your overnight bag.

Perhaps the biggest perk of staying on the second floor is the balcony, which boasts unparalleled views of the surrounding mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpppf_0bNvIgL400
Airbnb.com
Since the house is located on top of a mountain itself, you'll be almost level with the distant peaks.

Comfortable balcony furniture and lights strung up on the railings create an environment perfect for hanging out well past sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BaWQ3_0bNvIgL400
Airbnb.com
Sip a cold drink and share laughter and good conversation with the people you cherish most in life - what could be better than that?

The nightly rate is $101. Visit the Airbnb listing to learn more and/or make a reservation.

Have you ever stayed in this mountaintop bungalow in Arizona? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments. Tell us your thoughts, then check out our previous article for another bucket-list-worthy Arizona Airbnb.

The post Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This North Phoenix Airbnb In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Arizona

Only In Arizona

3K+
Followers
433
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Arizona is for people who LOVE the Grand Canyon State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Downtown Phoenix#Airbnb Com#Arizona Airbnb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Related
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

MONSTER FLASH FLOOD intercepted north of Phoenix, Arizona

Monster flash flood intercepted with the flash flood guru David Rankin in New River, AZ just north of Phoenix! Monsoon insanity continues across Arizona and New Mexico with historic rainfall. Another major wave of heavy rain and storms is on the way for tomorrow. These flash floods have an incredible distinctive smell!
Arizona Statetmj4.com

Woman found dead in Arizona was hiking with Phoenix cop

PHOENIX — The woman found dead last week on Camelback Mountain went hiking with a Phoenix police officer. ABC15 has learned the officer’s name is Dario Dizdar. On Friday, at the scene, Phoenix Fire Department officials said Angela Tramonte went hiking on Echo Canyon Trail. She was found dead outside a home near the mountain.
Arizona Statecitysuntimes.com

2021 Arizona State Fair announces dates and location

The 2021 Arizona State Fair will remain at the Arizona State Fairgrounds in downtown Phoenix for the annual October event. State Fair leadership stated in a press release that an inability to secure the necessary infrastructure to hold the fair at the Gila River Indian Community’s Reservation in time for October is what prompted the return to the central Phoenix location. Adding, “COVID-19 related supply chain problems across the country are causing delays in materials and supplies needed to hold the fair at the Community. Due to these challenges, manufacturers are unable to guarantee on-time delivery.”
Arizona StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Arizona

There's no better place to eat steak than Arizona. Not only can locals pick from juicy filets and rib eyes, but now they can also choose from lamb T-bones, bison filets, and lobster mashed potatoes. Selecting the proper steakhouse can be difficult with so many mouthwatering choices. Here is a list of steakhouses that offer various meats, ambiances, and side dishes that everyone can enjoy. The following are the top 5 steakhouses in Arizona:
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Sandy Casariego

Action you should do when finding desert tortoise in your area

PHOENIX, AZ - Summer rains can sometimes drive desert tortoises out of their nests. Here are some guidelines you can follow if you encounter a tortoise near your place. First, you need to identify if it's a tortoise or a turtle. The Arizona Game and Fish Department provides a Turtle ID Chart that can help you determine what type of tortoise is it.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Watch Planes Take Off And Land While Cooking Your Own Steak At Steak And Stone In Arizona

Have you ever ordered a steak at a restaurant only for it to come out either too tough to chew (if you prefer medium or below) or practically still alive (if you’re partial to well-done)? Well, consider those days over! At Steak & Stone in Mesa, you get to cook your own artisan cut of meat on a 500-degree stone, all while watching planes take off from and land at Falcon Field.
Arizona Stateinmaricopa.com

Change of plans: State Fair moves back to Phoenix

The 2021 Arizona State Fair is moving back to the fairgrounds. It was previously announced the annual event would be held at Wild Horse Pass at the Gila River Indian Community in Chandler. On Thursday, however, the Arizona State Fairgrounds Board said the fair would return to the Arizona State Fairgrounds in Phoenix.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Arizona State Fair cancels move, to remain at Phoenix site

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona State Fair will be staged this October at its usual site on the state fairgrounds in central Phoenix after all. It was announced in March that the fair would be held at a temporary location at Wild Horse Pass on the Gila River Indian Community’s reservation near Chandler, but fair officials now say the move has been canceled because necessary infrastructure couldn’t be arranged.
Arizona StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Home Values are Surging in Phoenix, Arizona

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. home sales slumped. Since then, however, the market has come roaring back — and rising demand, in conjunction with a relatively low supply of housing, has caused home values to surge. According to estimates from Zillow, a Seattle-based real estate data company, between June 2020 and […]
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Arizona’s Sleeping Giants

There is an architecture of mystery that draws millions to invisible forces that have the ability to heal and build generations. It is nestled in a red rock canyon, surrounded by rattlesnakes, at the foot of sleeping giants harboring Sasquatch, near the Lizard Head. In the wilds of Coconino County’s haunting history, countless individuals flock to Arizona’s northern territory.
Missouri StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

This Missouri Airbnb is a Luxury House Up in the Trees

If you're looking for a completely different kind of getaway, you should see this Missouri Airbnb that is quite literally a luxury house up in the trees south of St. Louis. I first saw this unique Airbnb on a YouTube travel channel. The lady seemed pretty blown away by the experience of what is known as TreeLoft at BaseCamp.
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona Cities Get Behind Plan For Amtrak Corridor Between Phoenix And Tucson

While not quite on par with the historical significance of Promontory Point, last week’s announcement of Amtrak’s propose Tucson – Phoenix corridor would bring major changes to how Arizonans travel on a daily basis. “This new corridor links the rapidly growing Phoenix and Tucson areas with daily multi-frequency service between...
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Massachusetts woman dies of heat-related illness on hike up Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX — A Boston woman is dead after suffering a heat-related illness during a hike in Arizona on Friday evening. Phoenix firefighters told ABC 15 the woman was visiting Phoenix with her boyfriend for the first time. They went for a hike on Echo Canyon Trail, which leads up Camelback Mountain, but the boyfriend said she became overheated halfway up the trail and turned around while he continued to the summit.
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Saugus Woman Found Dead On Camelback Mountain In Arizona

SAUGUS (CBS) – A woman from Saugus has been found dead off a hiking trail in Arizona. The conditions on that mountain trail are said to be tough, even for experienced hikers. Authorities in Phoenix have not yet confirmed the victim’s name, but WBZ-TV has been told she is in her 30’s. Searchers say it was her first visit to Phoenix, and she was hiking the unforgiving Camelback Mountain in the July heat. “Just another reminder of just how unrelenting and unforgiving the elements of the Sonoran Desert can be,” said Captain Rob McDade of the Phoenix, Arizona Fire Department. But, she was initially...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

News wrap: Top stories in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) What’s going on in Phoenix? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Phoenix area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy