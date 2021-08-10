Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This North Phoenix Airbnb In Arizona

An idyllic weekend getaway in the mountains is closer than you thought possible. Listed for just over $100 per night, this Arizona Airbnb is perched high atop a mountain in North Phoenix, and the views are second-to-none.

Perched on a North Phoenix mountaintop, this charming bungalow will quickly become your new favorite place for a quick staycation.

Guests stay on the second floor of the home, while the permanent residents live on the ground level.

The living room is quaint and cozy, with several armchairs and sofas for relaxing.

Each of the two bedrooms features a queen-size bed, so the rental sleeps up to four guests in total.

You'll also have access to a private bathroom (with the cutest beach-themed décor, might we add).

Perhaps the biggest perk of staying on the second floor is the balcony, which boasts unparalleled views of the surrounding mountains.

Comfortable balcony furniture and lights strung up on the railings create an environment perfect for hanging out well past sunset.

Just 20 minutes away from downtown Phoenix and the airport, it's conveniently locatedboasts some of the best views in the city.You'll have plenty of legroom, however, as it's an extremely spacious residence, so don't worry about feeling cramped.An array of houseplants will keep you company, and amenities such as a coffee maker and flat-screen Smart TV ensure you'll feel right at home. The kitchen is available for use, as well.Since it is a residential home, the furnishings add a sense of warmth that only a space that has been "lived in" can impart.Basic essentials like towels and soap are provided, so no need to include those in your overnight bag.Since the house is locatedof a mountain itself, you'll be almost level with the distant peaks.Sip a cold drink and share laughter and good conversation with the people you cherish most in life - what could be better than that?

The nightly rate is $101. Visit the Airbnb listing to learn more and/or make a reservation.

Have you ever stayed in this mountaintop bungalow in Arizona? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments. Tell us your thoughts, then check out our previous article for another bucket-list-worthy Arizona Airbnb.

