Oracle State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Arizona That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

Arizona boasts a whopping 31 state parks, so it only makes sense for some to fly under the radar. Oracle State Park is one you don’t hear much about, but we’re on a mission to change that. With some of the darkest skies in the nation, a plethora of scenic hiking trails, and a rich, well-preserved history, this underrated place is ideal for your next outing.

Situated on 4,000 sprawling acres in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Oracle State Park is both a wildlife refuge and a designated International Dark Sky Park.

Upon arrival, one of the first things you'll notice is the historic Kannally Ranch House located near the park entrance.

When you're ready to hit the trail, boundless adventure awaits.

Ranging in length from less than one mile to seven miles, the trails vary in difficulty to appeal to a wide range of skill levels.

A four-mile section of the Arizona Trail even winds through the park!

Along the Nature Trail Loop, a wildlife viewing blind lets you get up close and personal with all the animals that inhabit the park.

Perhaps the greatest draw factor of Oracle State Park is its International Dark Sky Status awarded in 2014.

With 15 miles of multi-use trails and beautiful scenery, it's easily among the most underrated state parks in Arizona.Oracle State Park began as a mere 160-acre family ranch, and this Mediterranean Revival cottage was their home in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Today, self-guided tours offer a unique glimpse into early 20th-century life in the southern Arizona high desert, with period artwork, antique furniture, and other relics from the era on display.Regardless of whether you're on foot, bicycle, or horseback, you can rest assured there's a hike that fits your unique needs.While each hike is an experience all its own, the same rugged desert landscape persists throughout.Hikes that connect to it include the Nature Loop Trail, Arizona Trail Loop, Windmill Loop Trail, and Powerline Trail.You'll see all sorts of species native to the Arizona desert, including white-tailed deer, coyote, javelina, mountain lions, birds, and so many other amazing creatures.Far enough away from light pollution that the Milky Way is visible (along with many other celestial bodies), the park is an idyllic place to go stargazing.

