Arizona State

Oracle State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Arizona That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

By Katie Lawrence
 3 days ago

Arizona boasts a whopping 31 state parks, so it only makes sense for some to fly under the radar. Oracle State Park is one you don’t hear much about, but we’re on a mission to change that. With some of the darkest skies in the nation, a plethora of scenic hiking trails, and a rich, well-preserved history, this underrated place is ideal for your next outing.

Situated on 4,000 sprawling acres in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Oracle State Park is both a wildlife refuge and a designated International Dark Sky Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H48KE_0bNvIfSL00
TripAdvisor/Management
With 15 miles of multi-use trails and beautiful scenery, it's easily among the most underrated state parks in Arizona.

Upon arrival, one of the first things you'll notice is the historic Kannally Ranch House located near the park entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRzJS_0bNvIfSL00
TripAdvisor/Robby G C
Oracle State Park began as a mere 160-acre family ranch, and this Mediterranean Revival cottage was their home in the late 1920s and early 1930s. Today, self-guided tours offer a unique glimpse into early 20th-century life in the southern Arizona high desert, with period artwork, antique furniture, and other relics from the era on display.

When you're ready to hit the trail, boundless adventure awaits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zsTn_0bNvIfSL00
TripAdvisor/NYU62
Regardless of whether you're on foot, bicycle, or horseback, you can rest assured there's a hike that fits your unique needs.

Ranging in length from less than one mile to seven miles, the trails vary in difficulty to appeal to a wide range of skill levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1kDi_0bNvIfSL00
TripAdvisor/Robby G C
While each hike is an experience all its own, the same rugged desert landscape persists throughout.

A four-mile section of the Arizona Trail even winds through the park!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0xXh_0bNvIfSL00
TripAdvisor/NYU62
Hikes that connect to it include the Nature Loop Trail, Arizona Trail Loop, Windmill Loop Trail, and Powerline Trail.

Along the Nature Trail Loop, a wildlife viewing blind lets you get up close and personal with all the animals that inhabit the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdUtl_0bNvIfSL00
TripAdvisor/NYU62
You'll see all sorts of species native to the Arizona desert, including white-tailed deer, coyote, javelina, mountain lions, birds, and so many other amazing creatures.

Perhaps the greatest draw factor of Oracle State Park is its International Dark Sky Status awarded in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSSYH_0bNvIfSL00
TripAdvisor/Management
Far enough away from light pollution that the Milky Way is visible (along with many other celestial bodies), the park is an idyllic place to go stargazing.

Visit the park’s website or Facebook pag e to learn more.

Have you ever been to Oracle State Park? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments section. Tell us your thoughts, then check out our previous article for more underrated parks in Arizona.

The post Oracle State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Arizona That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State .

