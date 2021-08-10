Cancel
National City, MI

All Lakes Block Party starts this Friday in National City

By Jenny Haglund
iosconews.com
 4 days ago

NATIONAL CITY – With activities planned for all ages, everyone is welcome to a first-time event in National City this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14. While the All Lakes Block Party is technically a new occasion, it will be offering much of the same entertainment which fans of the annual Sand Lake Summer Family Festival have enjoyed over the years. This includes a midway, craft show, parade, food, live music and more. Additionally, it will be hosted on the same site as the festival, the Sand Lake Heights Men’s Association property, located at 4059 Indian Lake Rd.

