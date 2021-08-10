National Guard 127 Wing leads way in historic highway landing
ALPENA – Members of the Michigan National Guard’s 127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, made history today when they successfully landed and generated modern military aircraft from a United States highway for the first time. Two A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots of the 127th Wing, two A-10 pilots of the 355th Wing, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and six C-146 Wolfhounds aircrew members from the Air Force Special Operations Command, Duke Field, Florida, executed the mission, landing the aircraft on a closed portion of Michigan State Highway M-32 here, as part of a training event named “Thunder Landing Zone (LZ).”www.iosconews.com
