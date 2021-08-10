Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, ID

The Best Pedicure In Meridian Awaits Next Door To A Liquor Store

By Angie
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer has been in full swing for a couple of months now, and I musty say, there are some hooves and talons roaming about town that beg the question: Why haven't you gotten a pedicure, giiirrrl? I hate to judge, but if your feet are being showcased in sandals, best they look like feet and not dusty crusty rocks assembled to look like feet. Then I realized I had some nerve thinking this considering I haven't had a pedicure in a year. It was a pandemic! I took care of them the best I could, but it was time for professional help.

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, ID
Meridian, ID
Lifestyle
City
Bliss, ID
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Store#Pedicure#The Angel Nails Spa#Idahoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Viral TikTok of How Five Guys Fries Are Made

Five Guys is one of my favorite go-to burger spots. You can make it how you like it with what you want on it. It is made fresh to order, my whole family is satisfied and the fries, Cajun seasoned or not, are delicious. We have a special love and appreciation for potatoes here in Idaho and it turns out, so does Five Guys. Ever wonder why they are so darn good there? Well it doesn't get much fresher than Five Guys Fries.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise Bike Bars: Good Time or Waste of Money

You go downtown Boise and you can't miss them. Groups of people pedaling on what looks like a moving bar ( hence the name bike bars). If you've never seen one, the first time you encounter one you will definitely take a second look. You will most likely ask yourself... What in the world is going on there? Lately I've been spending a significant amount of time downtown and I noticed a lot less of these bike bars.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise, Nampa, Meridian and Caldwell August and September Events

We are nearly halfway through August and trailing the end of summer, even though it doesn't feel that way since we are still in triple digit temps. As kids head back to school and the summer, does eventually wind down it is a great time to get out and take advantage of treasure valley events. Most of these are free, although some do have admission costs, or things to buy once you get in.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Did You Know Roaring Springs Is Considered A “Miracle”?

No, it's not JUST a water park... When you look back at Roaring Springs' origin, it's considered a miracle! I'll explain... Look, I know what you're thinking... Waterparks are a dime a dozen. "Sure, it's great that we have one here, it keeps the kids occupied in the summer time." But did you know Meridian's Roaring Springs water park is actually considered a "miracle" by the people who built it? Let's introduce you to a company called "McAlvain": They're a contracting company here in the Treasure Valley known for building some of the most iconic buildings around; like the Grove Hotel and nearly a dozen other projects on Front Street on Downtown Boise.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

15 Signs Boise Could Be in For a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter

Boise's knocking on the door of tying or breaking the record for the most triple digit temperatures. Between the oppressive heat and water shortage concerns due to the drought, it's nearly impossible to think about winter. That is unless you're someone who lives for the extended winter forecast that the...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

15 Top Camping Spots in Idaho – Photos and Videos

There are few things better in life than a gorgeous, fun, relaxing and successful camping trip in Idaho. With ample mountains, lakes, rivers, trees, streams, fish, hot springs, and clear skies with starry nights, Idaho is the place to be. There are 35 million acres of public land and hundreds of private campgrounds and backcountry campsites to choose from. It will actually be hard to find a camping place that is a bad one. I gathered information, reviews and recommendations from 4 different websites to compile this mighty list. (The Dyrt, RV Share, Idaho.gov, Idaho fish and game and Nomads with a Purpose.) Here are the top rated camping spots that are worth checking out.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Best Frozen Yogurt Options in Boise

Even though we're coming up on the tail end of summer, temperatures are still hitting those triple-digit numbers. We need all the ways to cool off!. It's hard to deny the ice cream cravings that start to kick in during this heat. Luckily, Fro-Yo exists and we don't have to sacrifice taste for calories if we're trying to keep our bodies swimsuit-ready for the remainder of the summer.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

The Coolest Swing Just Opened In Downtown Boise for Adults

Boise continues to grow and with that comes more to do. Idahoans pride themselves on their outdoor lifestyle whether it's hiking in the Summer or Snowing in the Winter. People love the beauty of the outdoors in Idaho. I came across a park in Downtown Boise that just opened, Cherie...
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

What And When Is Boise Hemp Fest

Hemp is and had been legal in the states that surround Idaho for quite some time until this past year. Idaho became the last state in the union to legalize it but only for industrial purposes. According to hempgrower "On April 16, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 126...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho Rancher Goes Viral for Thanking Firefighters

Oops, we've done it again, Idaho. Another Idahoan has gone viral and while we have, at this point, no idea who he is-- he is everywhere. The smoke in the air lately has been a harsh reminder of all of the wildfires that are blazing in our area. While last week we saw some rain, it didn't seem to help too much. Some days are worse than others but wow do I miss the blue skies we're used to having here in the Treasure Valley.
Caldwell, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Treasure Valley’s Favorite BBQ: Straight From The Horse’s Mouth!

I'd say straight from the pig's mouth, but that would sound rude as I'm actually talking about human beings... Here are the Treasure Valley's favorite BBQ spots!. Summer time and BBQ, they go hand in hand, but sometimes you don't want to do the cooking yourself. Sometimes you want to go somewhere where they have ALL the options ready and waiting for you when you get there. There's a Facebook group I'm in where all they talk about is food and one gentleman posed the question: "I'm looking for your favorite BBQ joint. legit BBQ. I usually BBQ/Smoke/Grill for us so I haven't explored out past my back yard yet.... can you help!?!?!" Well, the answers poured in... The one that was mentioned most in the comments?
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Who Painted The Street Lanes in Downtown Boise?

I would like to start out by saying yes, I'm guilty as charged. So often I wish that the rhetoric online was a little less..."complaint-driven", if you will. Especially when it comes to the Treasure Valley. This area is my home and it will be for the rest of my life-- but we've got to talk about these downtown Boise lanes.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

World Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Rolls into Boise to Capture Unforgettable Photos

If you can't look at a photo of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile without instantly humming its legendary jingle, then mark your calendars for one of these opportunities!. Can you believe the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been around for 85 years? The first time the iconic vehicle hit the road was during the Great Depression in 1936. Just like it does today, that very first Wienermobile toured the country for grocery store openings, parades and hospital visits. There was only one Wienermobile at the time and "Little Oscar" drove it from city to city. He would pave the way for the future generation of Hot Doggers who are part of the fleet today.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

He Found $13000 You Won’t Believe What He Did With It

Thirteen thousand dollars can buy a nice used car, It can furnish a home, it can even pay for a years worth of rent on a $1000 a month apartment. More than likely we've all seen it in a movie or heard about someone on the news finding a large amount of money. Typically it's somewhere far away and while the story may get your attention you don't think much about it.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Western Idaho Fair Offering Free Family Admission By Doing This

It's a fair season and we can't wait. The pandemic shutdown of all events including the Western Idaho Fair last Summer. This year is different as the fair's motto is, "Let's party like it's 2019." Idaho was shut down during the pandemic in 2020, but not this year. The doors are open and we found a way for free entry.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Stay Away from Idaho’s ‘Zone of Death’

When we think of Yellowstone we think of gorgeous nature, loads of wildlife and of course geysers, but there is more than meets the eye going on here. If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system. This is a legal no-man's land where a legal loophole makes it possible to get away with murder and other serious crimes.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

5 Things to Look Forward to in Boise During The Fall

I don't know about you but I am ready for fall - and that means a lot coming from someone who has a summer soul. We sort of got cheated out of a full summer here in Idaho with wildfires starting one to two months earlier than they usually do. As a result, half of our sunny summer days were clouded with smoke and haze. On top of that, it was unbearably hot for the majority of the time!
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Something For Everyone: 5 Groupon Deals To Jump On ASAP

Know what's a fun and exciting way to spend your Friday night? Scrolling through Groupon hoping to find a deal you can afford so that next Friday night you aren't wasting away on your couch again scrolling through your phone. Always one for fun, I did this and now have a handy little list of deals to perk up whatever is left of summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy