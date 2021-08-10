The Best Pedicure In Meridian Awaits Next Door To A Liquor Store
Summer has been in full swing for a couple of months now, and I musty say, there are some hooves and talons roaming about town that beg the question: Why haven't you gotten a pedicure, giiirrrl? I hate to judge, but if your feet are being showcased in sandals, best they look like feet and not dusty crusty rocks assembled to look like feet. Then I realized I had some nerve thinking this considering I haven't had a pedicure in a year. It was a pandemic! I took care of them the best I could, but it was time for professional help.mix106radio.com
Comments / 0