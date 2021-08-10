Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/10/21
Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week: On August […] The post Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/10/21 appeared first on CapeCod.com.capecoddaily.com
Comments / 0