To Do This Weekend: Nampa Festival Of The Arts
This Saturday and Sunday marks the 34th annual Nampa Festival of The Arts at Lakeview Park. Check out what they have in store this year!. Get ready for some fun in Nampa this Saturday and Sunday as they put on the 34th annual Festival of The Arts! According to the City of Nampa, "This year’s festival features unique handmade items with over 200 artisans. Items include candles, jewelry, sculptures, paintings, pottery, woodwork, glass, metal, photography, and more." This year will also feature plenty of kids activities, live entertainment and more!mix106radio.com
