Children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for a vaccine in September, right as Va. heads into worst of pandemic

Kids ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine next month, right as the state is projected to face the worst of the pandemic. Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula announced the long-awaited development in a call with reporters on Tuesday, noting how the more than 700,000 kids given eligibility status could change the conversation around schools reopening and bolster Virginia’s sluggish vaccination rates. The 5-to-11 age group accounts for the largest population chunk of children in Virginia.