The four photos taken just four minutes apart show the devastating speed at which wildfires in California are tearing through dry woodland.Taken from a specialist wildfire camera on Indian Ridge, just north of the town of Keddie in the Sierra Nevada mountains, they show the Fly Fire enveloping several acres of parched forest, spurred on by searing heat and high winds on Saturday afternoon.Within minutes, the fire has destroyed everything in its path: another photo taken less than two hours later shows the barren, charred landscape.On Saturday, California’s largest active blaze, the Dixie Fire, merged with the Fly Fire as...