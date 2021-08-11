Katy ISD Board of Trustees approves virtual learning for grades K-6

Katy ISD approved a Katy Virtual Academy online learning program for students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The announcement came after it was approved at the district’s special board meeting Tuesday night.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a report earlier Tuesday on Katy ISD's decision to still have masks remain as optional.

District officials said parents can begin the online application process Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. and must apply by midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 17 to enroll in the virtual instructional model.

Online instruction through the Katy Virtual Academy will officially begin on Monday, Aug. 30, and extend through Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

The district said the program is being made available for parents of those students who may wish to immunize their child against COVID but do not currently have the option to do so due to minimum age requirements tied to the current iteration of the vaccine.

Additional information regarding the instructional model can be found on the Katy Virtual Academy K-6 webpage that will open Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

These items were also approved during the special board meeting: