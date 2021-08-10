Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

UPDATE: Crews Contain Brush Fire Burning in Santa Rosa at 50 Acres

CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the North Bay have contained a brush fire that was burning in Santa Rosa early Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

An alert issued by the Santa Rosa Fire Department stated multiple fire agencies had responded to the vegetation fire in the area of Llano Road and Todd Road in the southwest part of the city.

The fire reportedly started at around 5:15 p.m.

Santa Rosa Fire, the Sonoma County Fire District and other agencies were at the scene of what was being referred to as the Todd Fire, authorities said.

Video tweeted by Santa Rosa Fire showed the brush fire burning along the roadside.

Authorities reported at about 6 p.m. that the fire is 40 acres and 30% contained. So far, no evacuations have been ordered and crews were making good progress.

Shortly before 7 p.m., fire officials announced that the fire was fully contained at about 50 acres.

Residents were asked to void the area.

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

