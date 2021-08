The action has intensified in Call Of Duty Mobile as the battle moves from “In Deep Water” to “The Heat” in Season 6. This season has brought in a lot of new items and features in the game for the players. Amidst these items, players will get a new melee – Machete. This new melee is named after a real knife with a broad blade. However, players will get to see a modified version with a different design to its blade in the game. Players can unlock and equip Machete in COD Mobile which is now available as part of the Machete Madness Seasonal challenge for free.