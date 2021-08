Dev Error 5476 can appear when trying to play both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. It’s one of the most common errors that players will face, and there’s no apparent way to fix it. Since it can take several hours before it goes away, some players might get the impression that Activision’s servers are down. Those who are affected by Modern Warfare or Warzone Dev Error 5476 should read on below to find out what to do when this issue strikes.