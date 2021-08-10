Lionel Messi’s $100 Million Move to PSG Confirmed
It’s official, six-time Ballon d’Or winner and arguably the best footballer in the world, Lionel Messi is headed to Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentinian dynamo has signed a two-year contract with the French team, which includes an option for a third year, the club said in a statement. The move comes just days after his childhood team Barcelona, where he played 778 games and scored 672 goals, revealed it could no longer commit to the five-year over €200 million deal he signed earlier in July. It presented the first time in his illustrious career that Messi was without a home and firmly on the market.manofmany.com
