Tucker savoring rodeo lifestyle

Above, Eric Royce from Chandler competes in the bull riding Saturday night at the Chandler Open Rodeo. Below right, the women’s Baby Bale Sprint team of Kelsey Wright, Bailey Morgan and Courtney Laxton from BancFirst won a donation to their charity of choice, Helping Hands Community Foundation. Bottom, Dilynn Schafer from Chandler makes a barrel run in front of the hometown crowd. Below left, the Hiland Dairy championship team of Wyatt Cross, Jackson Walker and Simon Bender won the men’s running of the Baby Bale Sprint and won a donation to Baby Blaklyn Ellrick. Left, Chance Sanders from Wellston competes in the bareback bronc riding Saturday. Above left, sometimes the bulls win. Top left, Piper Varner from Bristow competes in the barrel racing. For results, see Page 4C. Photos/Brian Blansett.