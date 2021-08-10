Fire at Glencoe nursing home leads to mass patient transfer

GLENCOE, Ala. — A fire at a Glencoe nursing home led to a mass effort Monday by local authorities to transfer 79 patients to other facilities in Etowah County. The fire started Monday around 4:00 p.m. at the Coosa Valley Health and Rehab. It was quickly put out by the Glencoe Fire Department. Firefighters still don't know what started the fire. Smoke and water damage made the facility inhabitable for the patients until repairs could be made.