AROUND 520 WORDS: Do you remember Dawson's Creek?

In this week's episode of Not Over It, actress/author/podcast host Busy Philipps joins us to talk about a little bit of everything — the '90s nostalgia of her new series, Girls5eva, and working with Tina Fey; what her kids think about her Instagram account (and how they're actually getting paid for it!); and her experience working on some of the most iconic TV shows of all time. Plus, the pop culture moments she's not over, including her BFF Michelle Williams's tragic fate on Dawson's Creek.