AROUND 520 WORDS: Do you remember Dawson's Creek?
Can I tell you a not-so-secret secret? I kind of love “Dawson’s Creek.”. I was 5 years old when this notorious ‘90s show premiered on the WB, an age quite far off from the intended demographic. As I grew along with it, Mom and Dad still felt it was a bit advanced for me, and honestly, I didn’t mind. I was quite content with shows like “Little House on the Prairie,” followed by “Smallville” (a series I’m still deeply devoted to).www.fltimes.com
Comments / 0