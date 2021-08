Fraya is a chef and contributing writer at Food Network. Perhaps you’ve bought couscous at the supermarket and made it dozens of times. Or maybe you’ve eaten it on a restaurant menu. Whatever the case, you’re wondering: what, exactly is couscous? There are other questions too: what is Israeli couscous and is that different from pearl couscous? We spent some time doing a deep dive to bring you everything you’re wondering and need to know.