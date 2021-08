Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular these days. It is a type of digital money that only exists in electronic form. Bitcoin, which was created in 2008, is without a doubt the most well-known and oldest one. There are many more types of cryptocurrencies on the market today, each with its specific characteristics and values. It is important to mention that some are used as a common means of payment in the online world. However, which one is the best to go for, and what is an accurate exchange method? Keep on reading and find your answers down below.