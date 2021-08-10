NASCAR Asks Ohio Court to Erase Tax Bill From TBS, FOX Deals
NASCAR is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to wipe away a portion of its Ohio tax bill it says was wrongly attributed to income from TV deals that took place in other states. The company’s brief, filed Monday, alleges the Ohio Board of Tax Appeals allowed the state tax department to incorrectly calculate NASCAR’s taxes using unverified Ohio viewership data that included money from out-of state broadcasting deals with FOX Broadcasting Co. LLC and Turner Broadcasting System Inc. The Florida-based holding company managing the stock car racing ...news.bloombergtax.com
