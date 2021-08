Sixers basketball is back! The Summer League has begun and the Sixers have sent there youngsters to Las Vegas in order to get some important minutes to get acclimated to the NBA game. On paper the Sixers have one of the best teams in this year’s Summer League, headlined by Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe and 28th overall pick Jaden Springer. The team cruised to an easy win over the Mavericks by a score of 95-73.