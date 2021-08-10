Bigger Than the Game

Germany's Alexander Zverev insisted "there is nothing better" after winning the Tokyo Olympics. Zverev, ranked at No. 5 in the world, demolished Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-1 to win his first gold medal. Zverev broke Khachanov twice in the first set to win the opener. Zverev was even more dominant...
A Covington native checked off a personal goal this year. Chris Woods took his coaching talents to the big stage of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics from July 25 – Aug. 8. Woods is the head track and field coach at his alma mater, Mississippi State University. During the Olympics, he was the personal coach to Marco Arop who was a member of the Canadian track and field Olympic team.
Adam Shaheen addressed the media Saturday for the first time since coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and proceeded to address the topic. The Miami Dolphins tight end said he was on the COVID-19 list earlier this week because of contact tracing and that he's never tested positive for the virus.
Lannden Zanders missed a pair of games in the middle of the season last year due to a shoulder injury but outside of Clemson nobody knew how bad the injury was or that the safety endured injury for the (...)
The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
On Friday morning, current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio shared an amusing request for guest host Joe Buck following last night’s “Field of Dreams” baseball game. Last night, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played ball on a specially made field for the one-off game. The two teams appeared from the corn fields near the original baseball diamond from Kevin Costner’s popular 1989 movie. The fans in attendance didn’t just experience an amazing venue, but a great game as well. The high-scoring matchup went down to the wire as Chicago’s Tim Anderson hit a walk-off homer for the 9-8 win.
It wouldn't be the Summer Olympic Games without a scandal or two, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are no exception. While the games have since concluded, there was an incident toward the end that has left fans wondering about the fate of an Olympic horse named Saint Boy. Here's what happened to the horse, where he is now, and an explanation of the scandal.
ESPN will be changing things up a bit for the 2021-22 college football season. Specifically, there will be a new theme song used as their musical backdrop. On Friday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that the song “Run It” by recording artist DJ Snake, with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will be the new anthem for the network’s college football broadcast this year. The song was first released today and is also part of the soundtrack for their parent company Disney’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
While some were lucky enough to catch the latest episode of Smackdown, this wasn’t everybody as some could not get Smackdown due to NFL games taking the block of time up in some local areas. Thankfully, not many areas were affected by this, but it surely made a lot of WWE fans unhappy as they couldn’t watch their favorite stars duke it out….Bobby Lashley Sends Bold Message To Bray Wyatt.
"I run a straw company, bio-degradable wheat straws. So that's a bit random." Diver Sam Fricker flashes a smile. He's used to facing a blank stare as one does the quick mathematics. Aged 19, Fricker has been on a mission to help better the environment by selling straws made from...
Good news for Blade & Soul players. The Unreal Engine 4 game update is arriving on September 8. With this, expect an upgrade on the graphics and optimization in game performance and network. There will also be new systems added. This update will go live in the Americas and Europe.
During a recent appearance on the “Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker” podcast, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks commented on her rematch with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, why she thinks this year’s SummerSlam will be bigger than WrestleMania, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On this...
Razer’s new tournament platform, Cortex Instant Games Tournaments, is now available as part of the Razer Cortex Games app for Android devices, with a PC launch to come at a later date. By using the application, you can play many instant games without additional downloads, saving time and space on your phone.
