I’ve been doing a good bit of thinking (which is unusual for me) about how to handle the 2021 (hopefully 2022) football season. Honestly, I’m trying to avoid being spare parts for y’all. Travis and Kyle do an excellent job of keeping you up to date on recent goings on with the football program, and I’m not super interested in rehashing their articles. My film breakdowns are popular, and those will start back up once I’ve got some film to break down, but that’s over a month away. I’ve been worrying over a theme for the season, an angle that gives you something different than what is already on the site, and I keep coming back to “trust”.