Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon governor announces statewide indoor mask mandate

By Peter Wong
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Mandate takes effect Oct. 18 or upon full federal approval of vaccines; statewide mask rule indoors is planned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcMXm_0bNuqM1f00

Gov. Kate Brown has ordered most state workers, with limited exceptions under law, to obtain vaccinations against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Brown also plans to order people to wear masks in all indoor settings, given the spread of the Delta variant that is driving up the number of infections and straining hospital capacity. She had already ordered masks to be worn by employees and visitors alike in state buildings back on July 30.

She plans an availability Wednesday, Aug. 11, to discuss the statewide mask mandate further.

"Vaccines are safe and effective, and they are the surest way to prevent Oregonians from ending up in intensive care units," Brown said in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 10. "I am taking action to help ensure State of Oregon workplaces are safe for employees and customers alike, and I am strongly encouraging all public and private employers to follow suit by requiring vaccination for their employees. The only way we can stop the spread of COVID-19 for good is through vaccination."

The requirement extends to almost all state workers, except those working for the Legislature and the state court system. It does not apply to workers in city and county governments and special districts.

The requirement takes effect Oct. 18, or six weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to vaccines, three of which already have received emergency use authorization. The later date will apply.

Brown last week ordered health care workers to get vaccinated by Sept. 30 or face weekly tests. She did so after four large health care employers announced such requirements, despite a state ban that applies selectively. Tests are not an option for state workers, however, under her latest order.

Union wants say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7Xrn_0bNuqM1f00

A statement on Aug. 4 from Local 503 of Service Employees International Union, which represents the largest group of state workers, said this after Brown announced her order for health care workers:

"This policy willÂ notÂ impact state workers (not even workers at the Oregon State Hospital), but we do expect a similar policy covering state workers will be handed down in the days to come."

On Tuesday, a joint statement from Local 503 President Mike Powers and Executive Director Melissa Unger said the union supports vaccinations, but wants a say about how Brown's order will be implemented:

"The state cannot simply declare a vaccine mandate and walk away," they said. "They must listen to essential workers and address our concerns with how this policy is implemented.Â

"Today we have issued a demand to bargain over the impacts of the vaccine mandate. At the negotiating table we will ensure that working people have a voice in this process, and that vaccines are truly accessible."

Current state law, which dates back to 1989, bars a vaccination requirement for health care providers and workers, plus police, firefighters, corrections officers and parole and probation officers. It does not bar such requirements by other employers.

Local 503 also urged protective measures for state workers, such as personal protective equipment and teleworking options, as state offices plan to reopen to the public around Labor Day. (Some offices have reopened, but employees and visitors are subject to mask requirements Brown ordered July 30.)

Mask mandate redux

Brown acknowledged that there is a sense of public weariness with the coronavirus pandemic, which is now 18 months and running.

"After a year and a half of this pandemic, I know Oregonians are tired of health and safety restrictions. This new mask requirement will not last forever, but it is a measure that can save lives right now," she said in her statement.

"It will help to protect all of us, including people who are immunocompromised, and our children under 12 who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated. Masks are a simple and effective tool that will keep our schools, businesses and communities open."

Meanwhile, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby criticized both of Brown's actions.

"The governor has no business mandating COVID-19 vaccines for anybody," Drazan said in a statement. "Running over free will is not leadership. We would be the only state in the nation forcing these vaccines on people like this.

"I trust Oregonians even if the governor doesn't. She shouldn't be trying to control every aspect of their lives with mask and vaccine mandates."

But House Speaker Tina Kotek differed with Drazan.

"We all hoped the days of regular mask-wearing were a thing of the past for vaccinated Oregonians," the Democrat from Portland said. "Unfortunately, the Delta variant has changed everything."

Almost all

Brown's order for workers to get vaccinated extends to state agencies and offices led by other elected officials: Secretary of state, State Treasury, Department of Justice (attorney general) and Bureau of Labor and Industries. She said she did so in consultation with those officials.

It excludes the legislative and judicial branches, although Brown said she encouraged officials there to impose similar requirements.

State Treasurer Tobias Read said he agreed with the order.

"Even with more than 2.3 million Oregonians already vaccinated, this is not a step that should be taken lightly," he said in a statement. "But as public servants, it's our job to protect the public. Requiring our workforce to be vaccinated protects those we serve from unnecessary exposure and risk. And it improves our ability to perform the work that Oregonians expect from us."Â

The Capitol in Salem, which is overseen by the Legislature, has been open to the public since July 12 but has encouraged wearing of masks. It is undergoing seismic reinforcement of its House and Senate office wings, and lawmakers adjourned their 2021 regular session on June 26. They are planning a special session on redistricting around Sept. 20.

The Supreme Court Building has been closed for renovation, and the state Court of Appeals and Supreme Court have moved into temporary quarters elsewhere in Salem. The courts are still doing most of their business online.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

twitter.com/capitolwong

NOTE: Adds reactions from Local 503 of Service Employees International Union, which represents the largest share of Oregon's state government workforce, and from State Treasurer Tobias Read.

Their full responses are below.

Also added in text of story: Reactions from House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland.

Full text of response to Gov. Kate Brown's order from Local 503 of Service Employees International Union, which represents the largest share of Oregon's state government workforce:

"SEIU 503's goal is universal vaccination so that everyone is protected from the COVID-19 virus and we can end this global pandemic.Â

"SEIU 503 members have been leading the way in vaccine distribution efforts in our communities. Our efforts are built on equitable outreach to essential workers, communities of color, immigrants, young people and rural Oregonians. We believe success will come from providing real access, which includes the support, time off, education and protection that working families need to access the vaccine. Together, union members have helped thousands of care providers and public services workers get the vaccine, and we are committed to stopping this deadly surge of the Delta variant.

"It is our analysis that once FDA approval is final, employers have the legal right to mandate vaccines. However, the state cannot simply declare a vaccine mandate and walk away. They must listen to essential workers and address our concerns with how this policy is implemented.Â

Today we have issued a demand to bargain over the impacts of the vaccine mandate. At the negotiating table we will ensure that working people have a voice in this process, and that vaccines are truly accessible. We will fight for paid time off to take the vaccine and recover, exemptions for people with a documented reason for not taking the vaccine, and a seat at the table to ensure that all working people on the job are respected, protected, and paid fairly as we continue to fight COVID-19.Â

"The state must also avoid sending mixed messages. If the current situation is so dangerous that a vaccine mandate is needed, then the State must immediately take precautions to ensure the planned reopening of state offices in September includes flexibility to telework, PPE and other safety measures to protect workers and the public."

Full statement from State Treasurer Tobias Read:

"I believe every person capable of getting the COVID vaccine should do so as quickly as possible. The vaccine is the safest, most effective way to stop this disease, get our kids back to school safely, help our small businesses keep their doors open and protect our immune-compromised neighbors.

"As neighbors, as a community, as family and as state employees, now is the time to step up for one another. We have an urgent need to reduce the spread of COVID. Even with more than 2.3 million Oregonians already vaccinated, this is not a step that should be taken lightly. But as public servants, it's our job to protect the public. Requiring our workforce to be vaccinated protects those we serve from unnecessary exposure and risk. And it improves our ability to perform the work that Oregonians expect from us.Â

"This pandemic has tested us in a number of ways. It's dangerous for us to stop seeing each other as fellow Oregonians with shared dreams and interests. Being hesitant and cautious about any required health procedure is understandable.Â And no one should be shamed for wanting to make the best decision for their loved ones. But there are ways for Oregonians to get their questions answered by qualified health care professionals who can confirm that the vaccine is safe, effective, and the best way to reduce the risk of serious disease. If you have questions about COVID vaccines, talk to your doctor or to a health care provider you trust. Let's all work together to end this pandemic."

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Canby, OR
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Tobias Read
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregonians#State Of Oregon#Legislature#Will Not Impact State#The Oregon State Hospital#House#Republican#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Census data provides glimpse into Oregon redistricting process

Oregon lawmakers prepare for listening tour, special session to redraw state and congressional maps. The path for Oregon's political future for the next decade will be laid out over the next six weeks as the Legislature prepares to undertake one of its greatest responsibilities: drawing state and federal district maps that accurately represent the communities they serve.
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

ACLU: Newberg ban on BLM, Pride in schools unconstitutional

Advocacy group seeks meeting with district lawyers to discuss options; legal threat looms. When the Newberg School Board directed Superintendent Joe Morelock to ban Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride displays on Aug. 10, some community leaders questioned the legality of the decision as it applied to both students and staff. During the board's deliberation on the motion, which eventually passed 4-3, Morelock acknowledged that he'd have to consult the district's outside legal counsel about the potential implementation of this directive, a process which is currently underway. The school board's directive drew national attention for wading into controversial political waters...
Oregon StatePosted by
Oregon City News

Oregon City schools to open with lots of new leaders

Interim superintendent ushers in several replacement principals, hires department heads.When students return to classrooms in Oregon City, they'll see new school leadership in many buildings after an interim superintendent and new school board members took office in July. Oregon City schools will be opening for five days a week of in-person classes this year. OC's school year is starting late on Sept. 13 to allow more time for completing building construction projects. As previously reported, Oregon City School Board members selected Assistant Superintendent Kyle Laier as the school district's interim superintendent effective July 1. Laier replaced Larry Didway, who left...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

509-J requires masks, still plans on Sept. 7 school start date

Updated with statement from Madras Education Association in support of staff vaccinesJefferson County School District students and staff will be required to wear masks when school opens Sept. 7. Late Thursday morning, Aug. 19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a new directive requiring K-12 school district employees to become fully vaccinated by mid-October or six weeks after full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, whichever is later. On Aug. 23, the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. "We are currently digesting this new directive in real-time and will be processing what we have just learned with our leadership team, local...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

State allocates $2M to projects in Gladstone, Oregon City

Rep. Mark Meek decides on funding for libraries, free clinic, business recovery center. With this year's legislative session adjourned, state Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone/Oregon City, took some time to describe the "whirlwind process" for allocating federal grants. President Joe Biden's pandemic recovery plan, known as the American Rescue Plan, gave...
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Haruyama takes helm as Beaverton's new city manager

Jenny Haruyama is looking forward to starting on a number of issues on Beaverton's docket. If you've taken advantage of the recent cooler temperatures to visit Beaverton's parks and nature preserves recently, chances are you may have bumped into the new city manager. Jenny Haruyama arrived in Beaverton a few...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Vaccinations required for Multnomah County employees

Portland Public Schools will offer all students 12 and older COVID-10 vaccinations at upcoming clinics.Multnomah County is joining the growing list of employers requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees. "With a fully vaccinated workforce, we can better protect ourselves, our co-workers, our clients and our community,'' Chair Deborah Kafoury said in an email to all employees on Friday, Aug. 20. "We also model for other organizations and businesses the path to a healthier community." The county employs around 6,000 people. Some exemptions will be granted, such as for medical or religious reasons. The county said they will...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Washington County backtracks on new dining restrictions

Kathryn Harrington, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, recently pushed for an indoor dining ban.Washington County's top elected official says she won't pursue a temporary indoor dining ban to combat a worsening hospital capacity crisis across Oregon. At a meeting Thursday, Aug. 19, with restaurant owners, industry association officials and local elected leaders from across the county, Kathryn Harrington, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners, said she has taken the possibility of issuing new restrictions on restaurants off the table. The virtual meeting had nearly 100 people in attendance and was organized by the Washington County...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Council rescinds decision to take URA plan to the voters

City will likely let the deadline pass to stage the special election in November. The Newberg City Council has rescinded, at least temporarily, a resolution that would send approval of its urban renewal area plan to the voters in a fall special election. {filler:graphics-city-notes.jpg}"I brought this forward because I don't...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Hopewell House purchased by nonprofit group

Hillsdale hospice home slated to reopen next spring, after purchase from Legacy Health. After more than a year of fundraising and outreach, Legacy Health has agreed to sell its Hopewell House hospice care home to the nonprofit group Friends of Hopewell House. The historic 12-room mansion in Hillsdale operated as...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Gresham-Barlow releases reopening guidelines

Masking, distancing and quarantine protocols put in place for the new school year. The Gresham-Barlow School District will require mask wearing, social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols set by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) for the 2021-2022 school year. The district will closely follow the "Ready Schools, Safe Learners...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

K-12 school staff must be vaccinated; community colleges hold out

Portland Community College will stick with its decision not to require vaccines.Staff at all K-12 schools in Oregon soon will need to be vaccinated, but Portland Community College hasn't announced a vaccine requirement for its staff and students this year. All Portland Public Schools staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August or face regular testing, the district announced Wednesday, Aug. 18. The following day, Thursday, Aug. 19, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered all K-12 school employees and volunteers to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or six weeks after...
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton seeks public input on housing options

The city has until next summer to update its code to comply with a state law that requires more 'missing middle housing' options. Beaverton city planners are once again asking the public's input as they ponder how to open up more housing options for people and households of varying income level. "In the last nine months, we heard from many of you about how Beaverton could allow more housing variety in existing neighborhoods. City staff is working on drafting a preferred approach based on ideas from you and your neighbors," Beaverton associate planner Rob Zoeller wrote in an email...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Portland Community College still not requiring vaccines, for now

PCC's board of directors agreed to revisit the topic in September. The soonest a mandate could take effect is January. At the advice of outgoing President Mark Mitsui, the board of directors for Portland Community College decided Thursday, Aug. 19, to stay the course on not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff returning to campus this fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy