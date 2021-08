Olson went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Angels. Olson cranked his 28th home run Sunday off Reid Detmers in the third inning to give Oakland a 3-2 lead. He has slowed down over his last 10 games, batting just .176. However, he has eight long balls in the month of July. On the season, the 27-year-old is slashing .280/.373/.580 with a team-leading 28 homers, 70 RBI and 69 runs in 428 plate appearances.