FOREX-Dollar edges up, hits highest level in more than 4 months against euro

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up on. Tuesday, touching a more than four-month high against the euro,. as investors speculated further over whether recent strong jobs. data could push the Federal Reserve to soon start tapering its. bond-buying program. The U.S. dollar index, which measures...

Businessmining.com

Gold price rebounds on signs of peaking US inflation

Gold prices rebounded on Wednesday after the latest US inflation data showed consumer prices rose at a slower pace last month, easing fears that the Federal Reserve may taper its economic support sooner than expected. Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,749.62 per ounce by 11:45 EDT, recovering some ground after...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment...
MarketsLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Morgan Stanley expects sooner Fed taper, Treasury yields to rise

* Major U.S. indexes just above flat; banks underperform. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MORGAN STANLEY EXPECTS SOONER FED TAPER, TREASURY YIELDS TO. RISE (1405 EDT/1605 GMT. The...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TREASURIES-Yields tumble on plummeting consumer sentiment

CHICAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sinking consumer sentiment. accelerated a fall in U.S. Treasury yields on Friday amid low. trading volume as the market looked to the Federal Reserve and. upcoming data for signs that could push rates higher. The benchmark 10-year yield, which traded as low. as 1.293%, was...
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Investors shrug off Delta variant concerns

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London rounded off a strong week on Friday with further gains, with the midcaps getting a boost from Babcock International, while European benchmarks extended Thursday's gains. "Stock markets making modest gains once more on Friday, in what is likely to be rather uneventful trade as...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKET S-Wall Street ekes out new highs, but rates stir caution

* Major U.S. indexes end just above flat; banks underperform. * Staples best performing S&P sector; energy weakest group. Aug 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET EKES OUT...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change. Sterling stalls near the middle of its six-month range. UK economic data improves, promising an advance in the third quarter. Covid cases climb but future direction and impact are uncertain. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bullish but the gains are minor. Sterling declined on the week but the close at 1.3861, just points from the open, gave no indication that the pound was any closer to departing from the ranges of the past six weeks, or in a wider definition, the past six months. Read more...
Retailkitco.com

Watch $1,800 gold price level as markets focus on data misses - analysts

(Kitco News) This summer, the gold market is keeping investors on their toes, with the latest price action seeing the precious metal soar after briefly dropping below $1,700 an ounce level earlier in the week. The swift $100-dollar moves are very volatile for the precious metal's space, which is seeing...
Economymarketpulse.com

Week Ahead – Fed minutes the highlight

Inflation data this week provided some light relief in the markets, even if it has probably done nothing to influence the Federal Reserve ahead of a significant few months. The economy is strong, the labour market is seeing major improvements and while inflation is not a problem, it’s also not something to ignore altogether.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields inch higher after 'normal' 30-year bond auction

(Recasts with bond auction results, updates yields, adds analyst comments, upcoming auctions, reverse repo volume) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ticked slightly higher on Thursday after a 30-year bond auction failed to give the market any convincing direction, while cash flowing into to an overnight Federal Reserve facility hit a new record high. The 30-year yield, which hit a session high of 2.035% following the auction, was last up less than a basis point at 2.0081%. The benchmark 10-year yield was last less than a basis point higher at 1.3607%. The $27 billion of 30-year bonds were sold at a high yield 2.040% and with a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of 2.21. "You had a really pretty normal result relative to average so I think the market looked through the auction results and just kind of kept on doing what it was doing," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York, adding that a really weak or really strong auction would have had the potential to move rates more. Yields, meanwhile, were continuing their slow march higher ahead of an expected announcement by the Fed on tapering its asset purchases and with the latest inflation readings, Simons said. U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in July, suggesting inflation could remain high as strong demand fueled by the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt supply chains. That report on Thursday from the Labor Department followed data on Wednesday that showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July even as they remained at a 13-year high on a yearly basis amid tentative signs inflation has peaked as supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic work their way through the economy. Inflation expectations have risen this week with the breakeven inflation rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) climbing to 2.616% on Thursday. It was 2.552% on Monday. The Labor Department also reported on Thursday that initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 375,000 for the week ended Aug. 7. "It's the third decline in a row, so that's giving people more optimism that the next jobs figures will be reasonably strong," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. The U.S. Treasury on Thursday announced auctions for $27 billion of 20-year bonds next Wednesday and $8 billion of 30-year TIPS on Aug. 19. Auctions earlier this week were solid, with Wednesday's 10-year note auction the strongest since 2012 possibly as a result of foreign demand, Citi analysts said in a research report on Thursday. The amount of cash pouring into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase agreement facility hit a new record high of $1.087 trillion on Thursday, topping the previous record of $1.039 trillion set on July 30. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last 2.29 basis points steeper at 113.60 basis points. August 12 Thursday 2:19PM New York / 1819 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2247 0.004 Three-year note 99-196/256 0.4538 0.003 Five-year note 99-10/256 0.8229 0.011 Seven-year note 99-40/256 1.1263 0.007 10-year note 98-248/256 1.3607 0.002 20-year bond 105-128/256 1.9142 0.006 30-year bond 108-48/256 2.0081 0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)
Currencieskfgo.com

Dollar holds firm near 4-month high on Fed tapering bets

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held firm on Friday, staying near its highest level in four months against a basket of currencies as investors looked for more hints from the Federal Reserve on its plans to reduce monetary stimulus. The U.S. currency was underpinned by data, released on Thursday, showing...
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Dow Jones adds slight gains to record high

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed higher on Thursday as market participants thumbed over this week's jobless report and July's producer price index. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.04% at 35,499.85, while the S&P 500 was 0.30% stronger at 4,460.83 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.35% firmer at 14,816.26.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Europe open: Shares continue winning run to hit fresh highs

(Sharecast News) - European stocks hit fresh highs at the open on Friday after a strong week of corporate earnings, shrugging off worries about Covid cases forcing the closure of a Chinese container terminal. The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.11% in early trade to hit a record high...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Emerging markets' time to shine - Alliance Bernstein

* Energy weakest major S&P 500 sector; healthcare leads. * Dollar up slightly; crude, gold, bitcoin all red. Aug 12 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EMERGING MARKETS' TIME TO SHINE:...
Businessadvisorhub.com

Gold Heads for Second Weekly Loss as Traders Assess Dollar, Fed

Bloomberg – Gold is heading for a second straight weekly loss as the dollar advances and concerns simmer that the Federal Reserve could soon reduce support for the U.S. economy. The dollar advanced Thursday after U.S. economic reports added to signs of rising inflation pressures and a strengthening job market....
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar set for second weekly gain on Fed view

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher on Friday, on track for a second consecutive weekly gain versus its major rivals, as investors weighed the possibility of the Federal Reserve announcing its plans to reduce its stimulus in the coming weeks. Data on Thursday showed U.S. producer...

