IN BRIEF: Plaza Centers gets new Hevron proposal for company's future

Plaza Centers NV - Netherlands-based real estate development company - Receives revised proposal from investment firm GC Hevron Capital Ltd, as part of plan to preserve Plaza Centers assets, repay bondholders but also allow for new flow of activity in company so it can "maximize profits". Plaza to allocate just shy of 75% of shares in company to Hevron. Remaining stock to be divided among Plaza shareholders and bondholders. In this proposal, Plaza Centres to allocate 74.99% of shares to Hevron, with remaining 25.1% to be divided among rights holders. This differs from a August 2 proposal which divided 25.1% among shareholders and bondholders, with shareholders to receive 12.5% and bondholders 12.6%.