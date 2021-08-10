Cancel
IN BRIEF: Plaza Centers gets new Hevron proposal for company's future

Plaza Centers NV - Netherlands-based real estate development company - Receives revised proposal from investment firm GC Hevron Capital Ltd, as part of plan to preserve Plaza Centers assets, repay bondholders but also allow for new flow of activity in company so it can "maximize profits". Plaza to allocate just shy of 75% of shares in company to Hevron. Remaining stock to be divided among Plaza shareholders and bondholders. In this proposal, Plaza Centres to allocate 74.99% of shares to Hevron, with remaining 25.1% to be divided among rights holders. This differs from a August 2 proposal which divided 25.1% among shareholders and bondholders, with shareholders to receive 12.5% and bondholders 12.6%.

IN BRIEF: Canadian Overseas unit files law suit against Cuda

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd - oil and gas company - Says its affiliate Southwestern Production Corp, operator of the Barron Flats Shannon Miscible Flood Unit, has filed a law suit in the State Court of Wyoming, against Cuda Energy LLC, a subsidiary of Cuda Oil & Gas Inc, Bridging Finance Inc, and Tallinn Capital Energy LP, to seek a judicial foreclosure on Cuda's non operated working interest in the Barron Flats Unit. Cuda's current cumulative operating arrears owed to Southwestern for the month ending June 30, amounts to USD2.5 million. It is noted that the Claim against Cuda will be subsequently amended to reflect Cuda's ongoing cumulative arrears, and any further resulting damages.
IN BRIEF: Tintra converts GBP185,000 loan in shares

Tintra PLC - IT service management company - Says Tintra Acquisitions Ltd has issued a conversion notice in relation to GBP185,000 of its convertible loan stock, convertible into 1.9 million shares at a price of 10 pence each. In addition, Tintra Acquisitions has agreed to sell 359,006 shares that it currently holds at 80.78p each to an Asian-based investor. Once the sale is completed, which is expected before the end of August, the investor will hold 2.9% stake in Tintra.
UDG Healthcare Public Limited Co.

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City of...
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Rentokil secretary and Accsys CEO, CFO sell stock

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Rentokil Initial PLC - pest control company - Says General Counsel & Company Secretary Daragh Fagan sells 100,000 shares in four transactions on...
TransDigm confirms Meggitt takeover approach but makes no offer yet

(Alliance News) - TransDigm Group Inc on Thursday confirmed it has made an approach to acquire FTSE 250-listed Meggitt PLC. On Wednesday, aerospace and defence components maker Meggitt said it was considering a new takeover proposal from TransDigm, which values the company at GBP7.03 billion. The 900 pence per share...
Minds + Machines to return USD80 million after sale of domains

(Alliance News) - Minds + Machines Group Ltd on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of its top-level domains and related assets and transferred its rights and obligations to Registry Services LLC, an affiliate of GoDaddy Inc. The move follows an announcement in April, when Minds + Machines had...
IN BRIEF: Spirent Communications finance boss Bell sells shares

Spirent Communications PLC - Crawley, England-based telecommunications testing company - Says Chief Financial Officer Paula Bell sells 140,000 shares at a price of GBP2.90 each. The transaction, worth GBP406,000 was completed on Wednesday. Following this deal, Bell holds 383,099 shares. Current stock price: 290.60 pence. Year-to-date change: up 10%. By...
JLL Announces Acquisition of Proptech Company Skyline AI

Combining market-leading AI capabilities with JLL’s expert advice will deliver more powerful insights to clients. CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 – JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Skyline AI, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology company that is transforming commercial real estate (CRE) using proprietary machine learning models to gain a competitive advantage in the origination and analysis of real estate opportunities. The transaction is expected to close shortly, following completion of customary closing conditions.
IN BRIEF: Prospex Energy proposes Alasdair Buchanan to board

Prospex Energy PLC - investment company focused on European gas and power projects - Intends to appoint Alasdair Buchanan as an independent non-executive director. Buchanan's appointment as a director is conditional on the satisfactory completion of the company's nominated adviser's due diligence processes, which are now underway. Buchanan has 40 years' experience in the upstream oil & gas industry. Most recently he was Global Energy director at Lloyds Register and was chief operating officer and a director of Senergy Group PLC. He was also a non-executive director of Warrego Energy from 2014-2019.
Hearing continues Monday on Amazon's proposal for Churchill distribution center

Churchill Borough Council is continuing a public hearing Monday night on Amazon’s proposal to redevelop the former Westinghouse site into a distribution center. Hillwood Development Co., representing Amazon, is seeking approval of its conditional use application. Brad Griggs, a senior manager from Amazon’s economic engagement team, told borough officials at...
Notice of AGM

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The directors take responsibility for this announcement. SulNOx Group Plc (the "Company" or "SulNOx") Notice of Annual General Meeting and Product Update. (Aquis Stock Exchange: SNOX) Notice of Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting...
IN BRIEF: Atalaya Mining Director Harry Liu sells 11,000 shares

Atalaya Mining PLC - Cyprus-based copper ores company - Says Director Harry Liu sells 5,000 shares at 320.0 pence each and 6,000 shares at 328.0p each. These transactions, worth a total of GBP35,680, were both completed on Friday. Following the sale, Liu is interested in 375,019 shares, representing 0.3% stake.
US Bank to acquire SME payments solution provider Bento Technologies

US Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire Bento Technologies (Bento for Business), a fintech based in US providing payment and expense management services to SMEs. The Bento platform offers businesses tools to manage card-based payments and other expenses via spend tracking and card transaction controls. The acquisition is part of the vision at US Bank to bring payments and banking services together to simplify cash flow and money management for small businesses.
DeJoy bought up to $305,000 in bonds from USPS board chair’s investment firm

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy purchased up to $305,000 in bonds from an investment firm whose managing partner also chairs the U.S. Postal Service’s governing board, the independent body responsible for evaluating DeJoy’s performance. Between October and April, DeJoy purchased 11 bonds from Brookfield Asset Management each worth between $1,000 and...
EXECUTIVE CHANGES: IDE CFO departs; Griffin hires former Dignity chair

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IDE Group Holdings PLC - Edinburgh-based network, cloud and IT managed services - Chief Financial Officer David Templeman resigns immediately, with no reason provided by company. Templeman had only joined IDE in April. He had been CFO of Orbian, a provider of supply chain finance originally set up as a joint venture between Citigroup Inc and SAP SE. IDE says it will recruit another CFO "in due course". IDE's annual general meeting is coming up on August 23. IDE shares are down 15% on Thursday at midday in London.
IN BRIEF: Litigation Capital Management welcomes court decision

Litigation Capital Management Ltd - asset manager - Reports a successful outcome in a court proceeding in Australia, for which Litigation Capital Management has provided funding, where judgment has been delivered wholly in favour of the plaintiffs. Litigation Capital Management has provided funding for this dispute of AUD1.6 million, about GBP850,930, to date.
IN BRIEF: Good Energy reiterates rejection of Ecotricity offer

Good Energy Group PLC - Chippenham, England-based energy company - Reiterates its unanimous and unequivocal rejection of Ecotricity Group Ltd's offer. Green energy supplier Ecotricity made a 340 pence a share cash offer for Good Energy back in July. The first bid saw Good Energy offered 310.0p per share, before this was increased to 330.0p per share in the second offer. The third offer was raised to 340p a share. Ecotricity currently holds 4.2 million Good Energy shares, representing 25% stake. The consideration payable under the offer will be funded out of Ecotricity's existing cash resources.
Proposals Reveal New and Expanded Retail Properties at Staten Island’s Tysens Park Shopping Center

Proposals now under review by the Department of City Planning reveal a new retail building and the enlargement of two existing buildings within Staten Island’s Tysens Park Shopping Center. Located at 2712 Hylan Boulevard, the Tysens Park Shopping Center occupies 12.5 acres or approximately 546,000 square feet. The property comprises eight single-story commercial buildings and 731 accessory off-street parking spaces.
Brookfield Capital Partners Completes Distribution of Common Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. - Early Warning Press Release

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Brookfield Capital Partners II L.P. and Brookfield Capital Partners II (NR) L.P. (collectively, the "BCP Funds"), funds managed by Brookfield Capital Partners Ltd. and certain of its affiliates, today completed a distribution (the "Distribution") of an aggregate of 107,307,549 common shares (the "Common Shares") of CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC") to fund investors.

