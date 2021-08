Austin-based Tiff's Treats opened its new Hutto location at 210 Ed Schmidt Blvd. on Aug. 2 in the Hanson's Corner development. To celebrate, the company is holding a grand opening event Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-noon with all ticket sale proceeds benefiting Hutto Resource Center. Representatives of Tiff's Treats said those interested should click here to RSVP for the event. A $5 ticket nets each guest a dozen freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle, as well as a chance to win Tiff's Treats gift cards, according to a release from the company. Tiff's Treats is known for delivering warm, baked cookies and brownies and was originally opened in 1999 in Austin. 512-838-3080. www.cookiedelivery.com.