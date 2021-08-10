Yes, Wife Carrying Contests Are A Very Real Thing

Apparently, there is a National Wife Carrying contest in Hungary and it may be one of the funniest competitions I have ever seen a video of. Check out the techniques and strategies used by these married couples on their way to the finish line.

When I first saw this video , I couldn’t believe my eyes. Now, I don’t know much about the National Wife Carrying contest and honestly, I don’t care to look up the specifics. But I do know the most important part, men carry their wives across an obstacle course in hopes to come in first place.

Husbands get ready at the start line by tossing their wives over their shoulders. But, a variety of techniques are used by couples in hopes of winning that gold medal.

Before you watch the full video of the contest, check out some techniques I really appreciated below.

Now, check out the full video posted to Facebook by WDSU News below.

IF YOU NEED A LAUGH: Enjoy this video of the National Wife Carrying Contest in Hungary! NBC Posted by WDSU News on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

I would love to attend this contest to witness the madness in person. I do not think I would ever want to be a participant, but who knows. Maybe this is how married couples grow closer!