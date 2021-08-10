Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Yes, Wife Carrying Contests Are A Very Real Thing

By Jake
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tq3x7_0bNuloMq00

Apparently, there is a National Wife Carrying contest in Hungary and it may be one of the funniest competitions I have ever seen a video of. Check out the techniques and strategies used by these married couples on their way to the finish line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DR7km_0bNuloMq00

When I first saw this video , I couldn’t believe my eyes. Now, I don’t know much about the National Wife Carrying contest and honestly, I don’t care to look up the specifics. But I do know the most important part, men carry their wives across an obstacle course in hopes to come in first place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeVOu_0bNuloMq00

Husbands get ready at the start line by tossing their wives over their shoulders. But, a variety of techniques are used by couples in hopes of winning that gold medal.

Before you watch the full video of the contest, check out some techniques I really appreciated below.

Now, check out the full video posted to Facebook by WDSU News below.

IF YOU NEED A LAUGH: Enjoy this video of the National Wife Carrying Contest in Hungary! NBC

Posted by WDSU News on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

I would love to attend this contest to witness the madness in person. I do not think I would ever want to be a participant, but who knows. Maybe this is how married couples grow closer!

attachment-attachment-IMG_1642

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdsu News#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationshipstelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she’s treated

Dear Amy: I am a woman in my 70s. I do not understand why women in their 30s think they can treat their elders with disrespect. I had two unkind mothers-in-law but I wouldn’t have dreamed of being rude to them or “telling them off” because they were my elders — the mothers of my husbands, and the grandmothers of my children and grandchildren.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Family Introductions

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for five years. We have a beautiful daughter, and we've got a son on the way. But I keep finding my husband using dating websites and chatrooms for singles. When I ask him about it, he gets angry and says, "That's from months ago!" But whenever I check the browser history, there are always more recently visited websites. He says that he never talks to anyone, just looks. How can I make him see that I love him and that those are not sites for married people? Should I just give up and end the marriage? I'm at a loss. -- Taken for Granted.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Vogue Magazine

TikTok Calls Her the Real-Life Carrie Bradshaw

And just like that… Carrie Bradshaw joined TikTok. Well, sort of: On the app, Carla Rockmore is sharing her eclectic outfits and styling tricks, and her followers have deemed her the real-life Carrie Bradshaw as a result. Given their shared love of bold colors, clashing pieces, and designer shoes, we would have to agree.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Brothers Arguing about Grandma's Christmas Presents

Two brothers went to visit their grandmother for Christmas. When they arrived at her place, the older woman welcomed them with a big hug before giving them their presents. The younger brother opened his present and found a nicely knitted scarf in it. His older brother, on the other hand, got a card that said "Merry Christmas." He wasn't delighted, but he returned the older woman's smile before he went to join his little brother.
Lansing, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Joe In Black On Your LBC Shirt Is Very Real and He’s A Priest?

Me. Confused. "Uh, what guy Dave?" Dave is my friend who proceeded to finally clear up his comments. Dave: "That dude. On your t-shirt. I know him." I had forgotten that I was wearing a shirt with a person on it. Mind you, heretofore I had thought it was a character that the fine folks over at Lansing Brewing Company had created to brand one of their dark beers with.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Relationshipstvshowsace.com

Did Jedidiah & Katey Duggar Break This Family Rule At Their Wedding?

Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu’s wedding video was recently released by the videographer. There’s both a shortened version featuring just the highlights, which is about five minutes long. The full ceremony video, which is close to 30 minutes long, was also uploaded to YouTube. Naturally, many fans are watching the video to catch a peek at the couple’s special day.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy