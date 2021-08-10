NEISD employee tests positive for COVID-19 after attending 500-person event

YONKERS, NY – July 31, 2021 — New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (D-Yonkers-AD-90) says he is in good spirits while under a seven-day quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19. “I was surprised. I was really shocked. Here I am, I am vaccinated, and I got COVID-19,” Sayegh said. Sayegh received the Moderna vaccine in February but said he is regularly tested as a precaution to protect his family and friends, Assembly staff, and constituents he meets. He was tested for COVID after feeling a little under the weather and received a result he was not expecting, he tested positive. “This is something that for me was a wakeup call that you can never feel there are enough safeguards,” Sayegh said.