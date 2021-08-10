NEISD employee tests positive for COVID-19 after attending 500-person event
A North East Independent School District employee who attended an event with hundreds of teachers and staff has tested positive for COVID-19. Aubrey Chancellor, executive director of communications for NEISD, confirms Tuesday, August 10, that a district employee who attended a convocation ceremony at Legacy of Educational Excellence High School Monday morning has tested positive for COVID-19.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0