Public Health

NEISD employee tests positive for COVID-19 after attending 500-person event

By Steven Santana
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North East Independent School District employee who attended an event with hundreds of teachers and staff has tested positive for COVID-19. Aubrey Chancellor, executive director of communications for NEISD, confirms Tuesday, August 10, that a district employee who attended a convocation ceremony at Legacy of Educational Excellence High School Monday morning has tested positive for COVID-19.

Greg Abbott
