I’m writing to urge the Town of Kingston to reject the request to change the zoning for the controversial 850 Route 28 parcel from commercial to industrial. This parcel is next to the Bluestone Wild Forest, a pristine 3,000-acre park that is home to wildlife of all types and provides recreation and solace to hikers, anglers, mountain bikers, and swimmers. It is a popular spot for local residents and a prime draw for tourists who frequent the business in the towns of Kingston and neighboring Woodstock, as well as further down Route 28 in Phoenicia and Shandaken.