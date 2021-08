Recently, I was invited to the media opening of The Hilt, the newest tasting room to open in the Sta. Rita Hills appellation. It was a brand I was unfamiliar with, but couldn’t be any more impressed upon seeing this gorgeous new estate and tasting room. In 2014 the owners acquired the 3,600-acre Rancho Salsipuedes, which they liked for its ideal location in the Sta. Rita Hills. The goal was to produce high end pinot noirs and chardonnays from three distinct vineyards, Bentrock and Rancho Salsipuedes (both vineyards formerly known as Rancho Canada de Salsipuedes), Puerta del Mar, and Radian.