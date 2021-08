A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, August 12th at 2:00 PM at Open Heavens Church located at 2215 Beltline Road Garland, TX 75044. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Seth’s life. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family in relieving the financial burden and to give Seth a headstone that matches his father’s. Please follow this link if it resonates with you to support the family in this manner: https://gofund.me/a2e7f0ae.